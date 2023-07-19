Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Other Ocean Interactive, The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Betrayal

Skybound Entertainment Reveals The Walking Dead: Betrayal

The Walking Dead: Betrayal will take the Project Winter format and apply it to Robert Kirkman's chaotic zombie-filled world.

Skybound Entertainment revealed a brand new experience from The Walking Dead, as we're getting a new video game called The Walking Dead: Betrayal. As you see from the art below, this is a Project Winter game, meaning it will play much like that title, where all of you are working toward common goals to survive. Well, not all of you, as this third-person action game of cooperation and deception will have up to eight players trying to gather resources and complete tasks in a zombie-filled environment, but there are traitors in the group who sabotage and sacrifice others in order to win outside the group as a whole. You can join the game's Discord right now, as the game is still in development with Other Ocean Interactive. You can read more about it below, along with the latest trailer, screenshots, and a couple of quotes.

Out of resources, with a horde of walkers on their heels, players must work together to complete objectives and escape in The Walking Dead: Betrayal. They'll need to work fast, as walkers aren't the only threat they will have to face in rural Canada. While these survivors struggle to escape, incognito 'traitors' lurk among them, plotting to do everything in their power to delay repairs, and prevent anyone from leaving. As evidence of their sabotage becomes apparent, paranoia and accusations threaten to tear the survivors apart as they desperately work towards escaping.

"We're tremendously excited to unveil this latest The Walking Dead experience that fully immerses players with a fresh and unique take on social deception gameplay," said Robert Kirkman, Chief Creative Director of Skybound Entertainment and creator of The Walking Dead. "Partnering with Other Ocean Interactive, true innovators in this game genre, will allow players to experience hordes of deceit and distrust as they struggle to work together to survive and escape."

"Pairing our deep experience and love for social deception gameplay with the incredible The Walking Dead universe is truly a match made in heaven," said Andrew Ayre, CEO of Other Ocean Interactive. "It's an honor for our team to collaborate with Skybound and we can't wait to reveal more in the coming months, and for fans to experience it starting with our upcoming beta."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!