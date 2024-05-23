Posted in: Card Games, Dire Wolf Digital, Games, Skybound Entertainment, Tabletop | Tagged: ,

Skybound Games Announces Invincible: The Hero-Building Game

Skybound Games has revealed a new tabletop title called Invincible: The Hero-Building Game, set to be released this July.

Skybound Games has a new game on the way in partnership with Dire Wolf Digital, as Invincible: The Hero-Building Game will be coming this Summer. The game is essentially a deck-builder title, only you'll be using heroes from the comic book/TV series universe. You'll have access to Invincible, Atom Eve, Rex Splode, and Robot, along with a number of other options to face off in story-driven co-op battles that will unlock unique powers as you take down the villains. The game is currently up for pre-order for $55 as it will be released on July 11 both online and at local game shops.

Invincible: The Hero-Building Game
Credit: Skybound Games

Invincible: The Hero-Building Game

The Guardians of the Globe are dead. So the fate of the world rests with you – a team of teenage newbs still trying to figure out how their powers work. You're gonna need to learn some moves, and fast, or a whole lot of people are going to die. Swoop into battle in a cooperative bag-building game with a free-form battle system that never makes you wait your turn. Innovative combat tests your mettle with seven re-playable episodes, each with unique gameplay twists and challenges. With countless super-powered combinations and strategies to explore, it'll be up to you to rescue innocent civilians, kick villain ass, and – with a bit of luck – survive long enough to graduate.

Based on the acclaimed comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, that is now also a hit adult animated series that recently wrapped a 100% Rotten Tomatoes "Certified Fresh" second season on Prime Video, and published by Skybound Tabletop, Invincible: The Hero-Building Game is the latest from Dire Wolf, best known for their award-winning Dune: Imperium and Clank! board game lines. With an exciting blend of push-your-luck combat and tableau-building to unlock unique combinations of superpowers, Invincible: The Hero-Building Game offers players fast, fun, strategic battles that let you decide what kind of hero you want to be.

