Slayaway Camp II Announced For PC Release In 2024

Blue Wizard Digital are bringing back their cute and cuddly horror title, as Slayaway Camp II will arrive sometime later this year.

Article Summary Blue Wizard Digital unveils Slayaway Camp II, set for a 2024 PC release.

Skullface returns in TerrorTube, a deadly digital realm with retro horror vibes.

The sequel features five killer classes, customizable skins, and unique abilities.

Over 300 puzzles, new mechanics, and an endless mode elevate the murderous mayhem.

Indie game developer and publisher Blue Wizard Digital has announced a sequel to their cute horror puzzle series, Slayaway Camp II, which is coming out this year. This time around, Skullface is trapped inside a not-so-subtle horror version of Netflix called TerrorTube, where he will hunt down campers one streaming TV series at a time. Will you be able to solve all of the ridiculous puzzles to kill random campers and TV show personalities? Enjoy the trailer and info here as we're now waiting on a release date.

Slayaway Camp II

So, somebody thought it would be a great idea to summon Skullface, Slayaway Camp's violentest killer, and now he's trapped inside a very familiar-looking streaming service. That means hundreds of potential new victims splattered across classic movie genres, and — let's face it — those unsuspecting campers aren't going to decapitate themselves. Your hall pass for retro horror awaits! Trapped in a digital hellscape by terrified teens, Skullface must slash his way through the oddly familiar (yet legally distinct!) streaming service known as TerrorTube. Murdering his way across numerous environments and parodies of classic 1980s films, Skullface must find a way to escape TerrorTube and return to the real world.

Choose from one of five killer classes, each with customizable skins and distinct abilities to make murder marvelously messy. Phase through objects as a Ghost, paralyze victims as a Beast, or stick to the classics and paint the town red as a Slasher. Leave a trail of death and destruction behind in order to find a way out of this digital prison. Solve fiendish environmental puzzles to corner your victims, then torture them in hilariously gory fashion. Scare them to death, set deadly traps, or get creative with the tools available – crush victims with boulders or mulch them with lawnmowers. Keep your kills creative to insure Skullface is always smiling under that spooky lil' mask.

Skullface is Back & Running Rampant through TerrorTube

Unlock 36 Horrifying Killers!

Tons of New Puzzle Mechanics!

Insane Killer Abilities!

25 Parody-Laced Puzzle Movies!

Hidden machete kills for true hardcore puzzle masterminds.

Over 300 unique puzzle challenges to solve

Level-Up in Mini-Game Trials for Awesome Rewards!

Brand new 'Endless Mode' puts your skills to the ultimate test!

