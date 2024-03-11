Posted in: eSports, Games, Moonton, Video Games | Tagged: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Snapdragon Pro Series
Snapdragon Pro Series & Moonton Games Sign New Esports Partnership
Snapdragon Pro Series and Moonton Games have entered into a new esports partnership for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.
ESL FACEIT Group and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. announced that Snapdragon Pro Series and Moonton Games have come together for a new esports partnership. The two sides have agreed to expand the competitive ecosystem for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, which will involve several new tournaments for the mobile MOBA, expansion to new regions within the Snapdragon system, along with $780k in prize money. Players will see expanded competitions in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North Africa, as well as launching an all-new MLBB women's league in Southeast Asia. We have more info below as you will start to see these movements shortly.
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – Mobile Masters Year 3
As part of the agreement, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang will become a Mobile Masters title for Year 3 of the Snapdragon Pro Series, with up to USD $200,000 up for grabs for top international competitors. Mobile Masters is the global championship which will round out a year-long calendar of premier MLBB competitions, which also includes the M6 World Championship, the MLBB Mid-Season Cup (MSC), and the MLBB Women's Invitation (MWI) taking place at the Esports World Cup. The Snapdragon Pro Series will also launch and operate an all-new MLBB women's league in Asia-Pacific and Japan, the title's most popular markets. With up to USD $30,000 in prizing distributed throughout the season, the league aims to not only broaden MLBB's fanbase, but also create new paths to pro for women competitors.
As the most-watched mobile MOBA title in 2023, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang generated more than 530 million hours watched last year, led by the M5 World Championship in July 2023, which saw over 5 million concurrent viewers. The game continues to experience success as a Snapdragon Pro Series title, including its Season 3 SEA Mobile Challenge Finals, which saw a peak of 1 million fans tune in as ONIC took down Bigetron Alpha in the finals. Building on a marquee 2023, Moonton Games' 2024 mission is to grow MLBB internationally, both through pre-existing esports programs and leaning on the Snapdragon Pro Series to expand its reach to new markets. The EFG and Qualcomm-owned mobile esports league operates in six regions and more than 70 countries, with more than 4.3 million players around the world.