Posted in: eSports, Games, Moonton, Video Games | Tagged: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Snapdragon Pro Series

Snapdragon Pro Series & Moonton Games Sign New Esports Partnership

Snapdragon Pro Series and Moonton Games have entered into a new esports partnership for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Article Summary Snapdragon Pro Series partners with Moonton Games for Mobile Legends esports.

$780,000 prize pool announced for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournaments.

Mobile Masters Year 3 to feature MLBB with a $200,000 international prize.

New MLBB women's league in Asia-Pacific and Japan, with $30,000 in prizes.

ESL FACEIT Group and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. announced that Snapdragon Pro Series and Moonton Games have come together for a new esports partnership. The two sides have agreed to expand the competitive ecosystem for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, which will involve several new tournaments for the mobile MOBA, expansion to new regions within the Snapdragon system, along with $780k in prize money. Players will see expanded competitions in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North Africa, as well as launching an all-new MLBB women's league in Southeast Asia. We have more info below as you will start to see these movements shortly.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – Mobile Masters Year 3

As part of the agreement, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang will become a Mobile Masters title for Year 3 of the Snapdragon Pro Series, with up to USD $200,000 up for grabs for top international competitors. Mobile Masters is the global championship which will round out a year-long calendar of premier MLBB competitions, which also includes the M6 World Championship, the MLBB Mid-Season Cup (MSC), and the MLBB Women's Invitation (MWI) taking place at the Esports World Cup. The Snapdragon Pro Series will also launch and operate an all-new MLBB women's league in Asia-Pacific and Japan, the title's most popular markets. With up to USD $30,000 in prizing distributed throughout the season, the league aims to not only broaden MLBB's fanbase, but also create new paths to pro for women competitors.

As the most-watched mobile MOBA title in 2023, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang generated more than 530 million hours watched last year, led by the M5 World Championship in July 2023, which saw over 5 million concurrent viewers. The game continues to experience success as a Snapdragon Pro Series title, including its Season 3 SEA Mobile Challenge Finals, which saw a peak of 1 million fans tune in as ONIC took down Bigetron Alpha in the finals. Building on a marquee 2023, Moonton Games' 2024 mission is to grow MLBB internationally, both through pre-existing esports programs and leaning on the Snapdragon Pro Series to expand its reach to new markets. The EFG and Qualcomm-owned mobile esports league operates in six regions and more than 70 countries, with more than 4.3 million players around the world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!