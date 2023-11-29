Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mindscape, SNEG, SSI

SNEG To Release Multiple SSI and Mindscape Era Titles On PC

SNEG announced that multiple retro games will be coming out on both Steam and GOG soon, specifically from the SSI and Mindscape era.

Article Summary SNEG is re-releasing classic SSI and Mindscape games on PC via Steam and GOG.

The collection includes favorites like Star Command and Phantasie Series.

Titles cover a range of genres from RPGs to naval and wargame simulations.

Available December 14, these retro hits promise nostalgia and adventure.

SNEG announced this morning that they will be bringing back several retro games from the SSI and Minescape era of PC gaming. We're going to be seeing some classics get dropped shortly, as Star Command, Phantasie, Savage Warriors, and more will be released on December 19 on PC via Steam and GOG. We have the full list of everything coming out next month from the company below.

Phantasie Collection (1985 – 1987)

Face the wrath of Nikademus through the three distinct entries spanning an unforgettable saga. Assemble a party of six adventurers and set out to save the world, and Ferronrah, once again (and destroy an orb or two), this time with years of wisdom on your side! [Phantasie, Phantasie II, Phantasie III: The Wrath of Nikademus]

Star Command (1988)

Players command and customize a crew of eight, embarking on missions to earn credits and enhance their skills. The adventure deepens with planet explorations for hidden treasures and tactical encounters with disabled enemy ships. Engage in thrilling battles, commandeer rival vessels, and navigate through a universe brimming with possibilities.

Great Naval Battles Collection (1992 – 1996)

Command fleets and navigate rough Atlantic waters as you dive into the strategic intricacies of WWII's maritime conflicts. From the Pacific to the Solomon Islands, to the Pacific Theater and Mediterranean, global naval warfare is delivered as a unique blend of historical accuracy and immersive action where you choose your own fate. [Great Naval Battles: North Atlantic 1939-1943, Vol. II: Guadalcanal 1942-43, Vol. III: Fury in the Pacific 1941-44, Vol. IV: Burning Steel 1939-1942]

Wargame Construction Set Collection (1986 – 1996)

The definitive wartime gaming experience comes together for a strategy-simulation experience just as you remember it. Edit your battlefield for strategic advantage or self-inflicted challenge, go all-in on armored warfare, and sharpen your military tactics mindset, all against a rich historical tapestry. [Set I, Set II: Tanks!, Set III: Age of Rifles 1846-1905]

Prophecy of the Shadow (1992)

Framed for the murder of your master and on the run from Mage Hunters, it's up to you to break the prophecy and prevent The Shadow Lords from entering our world. Learn forbidden magics and clear your name while bringing an end to a string of events foretold before you were even born.

Renegade: Battle for Jacob's Star (1995)

Command your own squad of fighter pilots in this first-person space flight action-adventure game. Originally praised for its story, character development, and strategic gameplay in a sea of sci-fi starfighter games, Renegade: Battle of Jacob's Star weaves a terrific story as you battle the Terran Overload Government's invasion force.

Savage Warriors (1995)

Travel through time in this unique fighting game where warriors from across the centuries battle across interactive terrain with fist and blade. Players can battle with magic or modern weapons, unlock new characters, and engage in the original fighting game designed specifically for the PC.

Buccaneer (1997)

Embark on an adventure during the golden age of piracy! Players can choose between six campaigns or engage in standalone ship-to-ship battles. Whether rescuing captives or hunting for buried treasure, good management skills are required to keep stock of your supplies and recruit pirates to join you on your missions.

