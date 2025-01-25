Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: A Game About Digging A Hole, Cyberwave, Drillhounds, Rokaplay Bou·tique

"A Game About Digging A Hole" Arrives On Steam Next Month

Explore all of the wonders beneath the ground as the viral senation, A Game About Digging A Hole, will be coming to Steam in early February

Article Summary Experience a viral sensation with A Game About Digging A Hole, launching on Steam in early February.

Upgrade tools and uncover mysteries as you dig deeper in this minimalist indie game adventure.

Created by Cyberwave's solo developer in just 14 days, it has captivated gamers worldwide.

Join over 100,000 Steam wishlists and delve into a unique underground journey in your backyard.

Indie game developer Cyberwave, along with publishers Rokaplay Bou·tique and Drillhounds, has a release date for A Game About Digging A Hole. This is one of those fun titles that started off as a viral kind of thing, but its has grown into popularity so much that it had to become a full game. This game was literally created by a solo developer over a vacation, as you take on this minimalist game that challenges you to dig a hole in the backyard of your newly purchased house. You can upgrade tools and expand your horizons of what to do with the hole, but the main objective of everything is to continue digging the hole. We have more details about the game here along with the latest trailer to show it off, as the game arrives on February 7 on Steam.

A Game About Digging A Hole

Grab your spades and get ready to dig! A Game About Digging A Hole challenges you to dig a hole in your newly purchased house. On your way down, collect resources to sell and upgrade equipment to dig deeper and take garden excavation to a new level! But beware! With every spadeful you take, you start to uncover a mysterious secret, and the deeper you dig, the closer you get to the truth. But take your time, as there is no rush and no rules. Just you, your spade, and a great underground adventure!

Developed by a solo artist from Cyberwave (developer of the upcoming Solarpunk) as a fun side project in his own vacation time and taking only 14 days to develop, A Game About Digging A Hole has taken the gaming community by storm since its announcement with over 100,000 Steam Wishlists secured in 5 weeks and becoming a viral hit across social media channels!

