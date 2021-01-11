DC Universe Online Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary

Dimensional Ink revealed plans today to celebrate the tenth anniversary of DC Universe Online with a ton of in-game events and items. The devs are allowing players to pick up some awesome items and an extra $50 in their in-game account to get whatever they'd like in the store. As a bonus, current members will also receive a Member Appreciation Gift Box, which includes the Anti-Matter Neon Chroma Pack, the Enhanced Shim 'Tar Regalia style, the Nth Metal totaling 220,000 Artifact XP, one Artifact Cache (your choice of Artifact), one set of Artifact Catalysts, one Nth Metal Detector, and four Seals of Preservation. All items must be claimed between now and January 31st, 2021. You can read more about the celebration below.

From now through the end of January, players can commemorate this incredible milestone with over $50 in free player gifts including a free Character Advance to CR290. They will also receive a gear suit with the new Restored Shim'Tar Regalia style, the Paradox Gazer combat pet, a fireworks trinket and aura, and two new 10th anniversary emblems. Last week on January 7, the team kicked off the 10th anniversary with the Attack of the Anti-Monitor 10th Anniversary Event! Players can explore an updated Metropolis Anti-Matter Invasion Zone and take on a new Event Raid and Elite Raid: Speed Force Flux. New 10th anniversary rewards and classic content from previous years will also return, making this the biggest celebratory year for DCUO yet. "I'm thrilled to be part of the team and celebrate this incredible milestone for DC Universe Online," said Jack Emmert, CEO of Dimensional Ink. "After reading DC comic books for 45 years, it's a dream come true to be able to play in DC's rich multiverse. I can't wait to see what the next ten years will bring!"