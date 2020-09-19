Sniper Elite 4 Is Headed To The Nintendo Switch

This week, U.K. developer Rebellion revealed that they would be bringing the 2017 action title Sniper Elite 4 to the Nintendo Switch. The game did really ell for itself when it was released over three and a half years ago, as fans of the series loved the new innovations and, of course, kill cams that come with the series. The game will be released sometime during the 2020 holiday season, but for now, you can read more about it below and check out the reveal trailer to see how it looks on a Switch.

Discover unrivalled sniping freedom in the largest and most advanced World War 2 shooter ever built. Experience tactical third-person combat, gameplay choice and epic longshots across gigantic levels as you liberate wartime Italy from the grip of Fascism. Set in the aftermath of its award-winning predecessor, Sniper Elite 4 transports players across the beautiful Italian peninsula, from sun-drenched Mediterranean coastal towns, to ancient forests, mountain valleys and colossal Nazi megastructures. Covert agent and elite marksman Karl Fairburne must fight alongside the brave men and women of the Italian Resistance and defeat a terrifying new threat with the potential to halt the Allied fightback in Europe before it's even begun.

Encounter hours of gripping gameplay in huge campaign levels with hundreds of enemies, vehicles and high-ranking Nazi officers to hunt. Forge your own path to your objectives, uncover new sniper nests, find secret side missions, collectibles and more! Experience genre-defining rifle ballistics where snipers must take account of wind, gravity and heart rate to land satisfying shots over hundreds of meters. Adapt seamlessly to any combat situation with an impressive array of iconic World War 2 sniper rifles, pistols, submachine guns, heavy weapons, traps, grenades and explosives.

Hone your combat effectiveness by upgrading skills and tweaking key weapon traits such as scope magnification, muzzle velocity and stability. Create and edit custom loadouts for any encounter. Climb, hang, shimmy and leap your way across the game's vast environments to get the drop on enemies and deliver killing blows from behind cover, hanging over ledges and more! Sniper Elite's acclaimed X-ray Kill Camera returns with all-new visuals and features, now framing your most impressive melee attacks and explosive trap kills in bone-cracking detail. Play the entire campaign online with another player or jump into dedicated co-operative game modes for up to 4 players.