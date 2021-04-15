Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Gets A Kuamar Trailer

CI Games has released a brand new trailer this morning revealing Kuamar in Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2. This particular reveal shows off a bunch of the different sandboxes you'll complete for contracts in as you'll have to snipe, sneak, and firefight your way through enemies. We have a little more info on the level itself from the team here along with the trailer for you to enjoy. The game is currently up for pre-order as the company has revealed what you'll be getting in the package, which includes the Marcus Tactical light sniper rifle with great stability, the FFF-45 ACP Luring Pistol sidearm with special luring ammo, the Rock AS100 punishing magazine-fed shotgun that fires buckshot or slugs, a Blue Servers Skin, and a Warning Stripes Skin. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will launch on June 4th, 2021, for PS5, PS4, Xbox SeriesX/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Kuamar is an original setting in the modern day Middle East, nestled between the Lebanese and Syrian borders. A brutal dictatorship, led by President Omar Al-Bakr and his wife, Bibi Rashida, has controlled the region for over 20 years… and their reign must now be stopped. With intel from Control, players take on the role of Raven, executing contracts across all-new locations in an attempt to topple this insidious criminal organization and bring them to justice. Kuamar will provide players with a variety of sniper paradises, evolving the sandbox level and objective design fans loved in the first Contracts release. In Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, there are 5 distinct maps that can be approached however a player wishes. Realistic weapons and gadgets are unlocked throughout the campaign, whilst upgrade points can be used to obtain and upgrade skills to create a custom playstyle. As players expand their arsenals and improve their skills, they can revisit each contract with different approaches to collect more rewards.