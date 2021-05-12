Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Unveils Full Gameplay Trailer

The Gameplay Overview trailer's powerful narration is voiced by none other than Abubakar Salim, an established actor who's fast becoming a mainstay in entertainment. Salim provided the voice of Rokhan in World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth (2018), the protagonist, Bayek, in Assassin's Creed Origins (2017), and also contributed to the latest entry, Assassin's Creed Valhalla (2020). Most recently, he starred in Ridley Scott's acclaimed sci-fi series, Raised by Wolves (2020).

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is set in Kuamar, a lawless region of the Middle East, located along the Lebanese and Syrian borders. Players take on the role of Raven, Contract Sniper Assassin, as they attempt to take down the brutal dictatorship installed by President Bibi Rashida and her husband, Omar Al-Bakr. Contracts 2 takes the sandbox design of the first game to the next level with extreme long-range sniping, adding to the variety of objectives players will tackle and revisit using realistic weapons, gadgets, and skills they'll enhance with unlockable upgrades.