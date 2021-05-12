Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Unveils Full Gameplay Trailer

CI Games dropped a brand new trailer today for Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 as we get a better look at the actual gameplay. Up until now, we've only been given a small brief glimpse of what the game is aiming to be in snapshots, but not really getting a clearer picture of what's to come beyond that and the game information. This video shows how much the game has grown and developed from the previous entry, with smoother graphics and better handling over what it actually is and what it could be. There's a lot of new features you'll get to see in the three minutes they give you. You can check out the entire trailer down below and pre-order it now as the game will drop for PC, PS4, and all Xbox consoles on June 4th, 2021.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will be released on June 4th, courtesy of CI Games.
The Gameplay Overview trailer's powerful narration is voiced by none other than Abubakar Salim, an established actor who's fast becoming a mainstay in entertainment. Salim provided the voice of Rokhan in World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth (2018), the protagonist, Bayek, in Assassin's Creed Origins (2017), and also contributed to the latest entry, Assassin's Creed Valhalla (2020). Most recently, he starred in Ridley Scott's acclaimed sci-fi series, Raised by Wolves (2020).
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is set in Kuamar, a lawless region of the Middle East, located along the Lebanese and Syrian borders. Players take on the role of Raven, Contract Sniper Assassin, as they attempt to take down the brutal dictatorship installed by President Bibi Rashida and her husband, Omar Al-Bakr. Contracts 2 takes the sandbox design of the first game to the next level with extreme long-range sniping, adding to the variety of objectives players will tackle and revisit using realistic weapons, gadgets, and skills they'll enhance with unlockable upgrades.

