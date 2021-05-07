Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Will Be Delayed On PS5

"We could not have foreseen these issues. However, we would like to assure our players that our highly experienced, professional and dedicated team are working hard with the platform holder and engine provider to resolve the problems as soon as feasibly possible, to ensure we can bring the PS5 community the high calibre sniping game they have been waiting for. We will offer a free digital upgrade to the PS5 version with all physical and digital purchases of the PS4 release." – Tobias Heussner, EP, CI Games

As a gesture of goodwill in light of this news, CI Games has made the decision to provide the first major DLC release (a new and extensive map complete with brand new contracts) free of charge to the entire player base across all versions, including PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S, Xbox One and PC. It is currently in development, with more news on the DLC release coming soon. Additionally, both the digital and physical PS4 iterations will launch with a free digital upgrade to the PS5 version, ready to download upon its release, to ensure PS5 players can still purchase and play the game on 4th June 2021. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will benefit from native 4k resolution, enhanced textures and visuals, and faster SSD loading times, on Next Generation consoles.