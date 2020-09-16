Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Will Have Extreme Long-Range Shooting

CI Games revealed today that Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is going to have some challenging gameplay added for sniper fans of all skill levels. For players who are looking for as realistic of a sniper setup as they can get to test their skills, Contracts 2 is going to offer some of the most extreme challenges you've ever seen. The company is boasting some of the longest-ranged targets for you to take aim at, as well as maps that will bring a new sense of difficulty to what you're trying to accomplish. You can check out the trailer below along with the added info from today's reveal, as the game is set to be released sometime this Winter.

"The Sniper community really enjoyed the changes we made with Contracts and the sniper's paradise sandboxes but, based on their feedback, we designed the latest game with very long-range shots in mind," said CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski. "We hope to continue building on the best sniping gameplay around and make significant steps forward in bringing modern, realistic sniping experience to consoles and PC. Our team is really excited to introduce the extreme range campaign in Contracts 2." The first Contracts was well-received and re-established the Sniper Ghost Warrior formula with the best-in-class shooting set within open-world sandboxes. Contracts 2 takes these sniper's paradises to the next level with challenging long-range maps set in the game's new modern setting. In addition to the core contracts, these campaigns are hand-crafted to provide engaging and robust gameplay over extreme distances. These maps will challenge even the most skilled snipers as players complete complex challenges undetected from over a kilometer away.