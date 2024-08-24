Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clear River Games, Snow Bros. Wonderland, Tatsujin

Snow Bros. Wonderland Confirmed For November Release

Snow Bros. Wonderland got a brand new trailer during Gamescom 2024, as the team confirmed the release date happening in November

Article Summary Snow Bros. Wonderland sequel confirmed for November 28, 2024 release on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

New trailer revealed at Gamescom 2024 showcasing gameplay and features of Snow Bros. Wonderland.

Nick Jr. and Tom Jr. take center stage in this icy adventure, defending Snow Land from King Atchich.

Features new moves, power-ups, 3D isometric view, and multiplayer play for up to four players.

Indie game developer Tatsujin and publisher Clear River Games have confirmed the release date for Snow Bros. Wonderland, as it arrives in November. The team brought the game to Gamescom 2024 this weekend to show it off and, in the process, confirmed the sequel will arrive on both PlayStation and Nintendo Switch on November 28, 2024. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here, as we're about three months out from release.

Snow Bros. Wonderland

A sequel decades in the making, it's been nearly 30 years since Nick and Tom, the twin brothers with a heart of cold, first enchanted gamers with their unique blend of addictive platforming action and a loveable collection of characters. Now, it's time to let the kids in on the action as Nick Jr. and Tom Jr. take center stage in a sequel that's destined to become a stone-cold classic! Snow Bros. Wonderland sees our bold, cold heroes thrust into an all-new adventure as they're tasked with defending Snow Land from The Great King of Evil, Atchich.

Snow Bros. Wonderland is a true evolution of the franchise, presenting gamers with new moves, power-ups, and gameplay mechanics as you explore a variety of new landscapes alone or with up to three friends, battling the many minions of King Atchich across a unique 3D isometric viewpoint. The journey ahead is snow joke, but the brothers have come locked and loaded, armed with an endless supply of ice pellets, which can be used to turn the freezing fiends into snowballs. Gamers can then deploy the snowballs to chain attack entire swaths of icy idiots, bringing peace back to Snow Land and banishing King Atchich forever! Huge and hilarious bosses will try and thwart you every step of the way, and players will need to stay cool and collected as they traverse the ever-changing hazards of Snow Land.

