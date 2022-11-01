SolForge Fusion Has Officially Be Released

Stone Blade Entertainment has finally released SolForge Fusion, the company's first hybrid deck game for both tabletop and mobile. If you're not familiar with this one, the game was created by game designers Justin Gary (Ascension Deckbuilding Game) and Richard Garfield (Magic: The Gathering), after having a successful Kickstarter session back in late 2021. The game will play a lot like deck builders you already know, with the bonus that you can take the game online or to the table, however you see fit. We got the full rundown of how the game is played below along with a couple of quotes from both designers about the launch.

"In SolForge Fusion, players take on the role of Forgeborn, mighty heroes that can wield the magic and power of the SolForge by summoning creatures and casting spells that level up when they are played in lane-based combat. Creatures, spells, and Forgeborn come in unique, algorithmically-generated faction decks, and since you only play a small fraction of your cards each time through your deck, plus those cards level up to new versions, which cards you choose to play will dramatically affect your deck's behavior each game.

In a hybrid deck game, players are able to fuse unique half-decks to create a full deck. Each unique deck can be scanned into the game's online database so players can participate in head-to-head battles and tournaments in person OR online at solforgefusion.com. The game's easy-to-use online systems allows for local hobby game stores to run officially-sanctioned events in person or online, ensuring each store has the capability to customize the support their community needs most – something practically unheard of in this space. With ongoing tournament support, tournament organizers are able to create their own events that are automatically added to the game's event finders for easy discovery and participation. Additionally, players are able to level up their cards each time they play through the game's digital platform, and track a deck's performance (along with player performance) via the game's online leaderboard. Players are able to influence the story and the cards by participating in tournaments and making choices for their Forgeborn that will be reflected in future printings."

"With SolForge Fusion, Justin [Gary] and I wanted to create something that utilized our knowledge and experience from the digital space, using it to bring something new to tabletop play," said Richard Garfield. "SolForge Fusion explores the hybrid deck system, where players have unique decks but can customize their experience by choosing which two to play … I am very much looking forward to gamers being able to experience it themselves."

"When creating the game, it was really important to me that as many people as possible would have access to the larger community through events and more. I didn't want tournaments to just take place in major cities or at tentpole events," said Justin Gary. "I'm happy at how we've been able to create a strong online support system that allows anyone, regardless of their geographic location, to participate in official tournaments, as well as an incredible digital community platform, enabling people across the entire community to connect and play together."