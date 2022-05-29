Become The Doorman Of A Dungeon Nightclub In NecroBouncer

Have you ever wanted to be the doorman of a club that was more than meets the eye? Now you can in the upcoming game NecroBouncer. Ravenage Games and Alchemy Sheep will have you working as a powerful necromancer who manages a nightclub that also happens to be a dungeon. It will be up to you to go clear out the room of troublemakers in an ever-changing landscape of pits and perils, along with a number of boss fights that will make you wonder if this job is really worth it. You can check out more about the game below, however, it won't be released until sometime in Q3 2022.

Hey, Buddy! Grab your magic staff and find yourself in the shoes of a necromancer working as a bouncer in a nightclub. Every day he selflessly crawls the dungeon club only to do it over and over again in an endless loop of despair. You'll face hordes of enemies who have been unleashed during your absence from the workplace. It's time to show these pathetic dogs who's in charge! Remember the golden years when you ran home as fast as you could after school so you could play your favorite games on the computer or console until your parents got home from work? Thanks to NecroBouncer you are sure to have a lot of old-school slash and dash fun.

There will be a long path through winding corridors, clearing room after room of miserable – and not so – enemies, to eventually clash in an epic battle with hardcore bosses, each with his unique style and mechanics. Defeating them will not only open up a further path, but also provide access to new abilities and skills. You'll have the chance to collect gems containing the power of the bosses, to turn the brawl to your advantage later.

Dying for an adventure? Visit our club to hack and slash your way to victory! Destroy tons of enemies and upgrade the interior of the club by painting the floors with their pixelated blood! Make dishonest bosses go to meet their forefathers, proving that the decision to step in your way was the worst mistake in their miserable lives. Use their power gems to improve your skills! Combine them in various ways to get a new build and pound your previous offenders to dust! Return stronger, angrier, and more heavily armed after each defeat. Invent new strategies, use new abilities, and find new ways to achieve your goal. Customize and upgrade your outfit! Each new look is unique! Unlock them all and enrich your experience!