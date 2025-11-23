Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Laura Walker, Solo Leveling: Arise

Solo Leveling: Arise Adds Laura Walker In Latest Roster Update

Solo Leveling: Arise has a new character with several new updates to the game and a new event, as Laura Walker is now on the roster

Article Summary Laura Walker joins Solo Leveling: Arise as a new Light-element SSR Mage with unique whip-based skills.

New Hard mode for Workshop of Brilliant Light and First Clear Event offer fresh challenges and rewards.

Additional costumes for Laura Walker, Goto Ryuji, and Jinwoo, plus a new weapon skin for Ennio's Roar.

Jinwoo's max level raised to 130, with Hidden Chapters, new Shadow Uros, and the Winter Begins! event live.

Netmarble recently dropped a new update into Solo Leveling: Arise, as Laura Walker has been added to the game's roster. Much like previous upates tro the game you'll see several new additions as well as an event tied into the mxi, as you have a new SSR Hunter to fight with. We have the finer details below as the update is now live.

Laura Walker

Laura Walker, the personal secretary to Guild Master Thomas Andre, is now available as a Light-element Mage hunter. She specializes in whip-based combat and uses business-themed skills. For example, her skill "Task Loop" unleashes a continuous series of whip strikes while the skill button is held down. Her Ultimate skill, "Apex Administrator," summons a massive leopard enveloped in lightning to devastate enemies. The update also adds a Hard difficulty mode to the [Workshop of Brilliant Light] Puppeteer's Theater, along with a First Clear Event that rewards the players who conquer the challenge before anyone else.

Additional content includes new costumes for Laura Walker and Goto Ryuji, a new Job Change costume for Jinwoo, and a new weapon skin for his weapon "Ennio's Roar." Hidden Chapters have been added to the Main Story (Normal / Reverse Normal Modes) and Expert Mode Chapters 16–18 are now unlocked. Other updates include Jinwoo's new Job Change to the "Monarch of Shadows: Unbreakable" and an increase of Jinwoo's maximum level from 120 to 130, as well as the introduction of a new Shadow, Uros. The "Winter Begins!" event series is now live, offering valuable rewards through various in-game activities.

Solo Leveling: Arise

Solo Leveling: Arise is an action game adaptation of the hit webtoon, Solo Leveling. Taking on the role of Jinwoo, players can experience his journey through the beloved webtoon tale firsthand, leveling up, taking on dynamic battles, and creating their own combat styles by selecting various combinations of skills and weapons. Not only can players team up with hunters from the webtoon, they can summon their own "Army of Shadows" with the iconic phrase: "Arise."

