Solo Leveling: Karma Announced During Anime Expo 2025

Solo Leveling: Karma has been announced for mobile devices and PC, as the latest in the series arrives sometime later this year

Explores a new storyline where Sung Jinwoo faces a 27-year Monarch war in the Dimensional Gap.

Features fast-paced roguelite action, isometric hack-and-slash combat, and strategic upgrades.

Summon iconic Shadows like Iron and Igris, battle famed foes, and experience deep cinematic storytelling.

Netmarble revealed their next mobile title in the Solo Leveling series during Anime Expo 2025, as they announced Solo Leveling: Karma is on the way. This new roguelite action RPG title will bring back many familiar characters for an all-new adventure, as you will take on many a foe from the original series and more. We have more of the brief info released by the team along with the trailer here, as the game will launch for mobile and PC sometime later this year.

Solo Leveling: Karma

Solo Leveling: Karma will be available on both mobile and PC platforms and expands upon the universe of the global hit Solo Leveling anime series. The game introduces an original storyline set in the Dimensional Gap — an unexplored narrative window within the source material — where protagonist Sung Jinwoo endures a 27-year-long war among Monarchs. At the heart of this epic is the "Broken Cup of Reincarnation," an artifact that can only be restored through Jinwoo's fragmented memories. In the newly revealed teaser, fans can catch a glimpse of Jinwoo's dazzling combat using an arsenal of weapons such as daggers, scythes and bows, as he battles against formidable Magic Beasts, featuring The Gatekeeper of Hell Ceberus, Hobgoblin Leader, Avaricious Vulcan, The Demonic King Baran, and the Godlike Statue of Cartenon Temple – all taken from the original series.

The narrative deepens as original characters, including Jinwoo, rise to the main story stage, enhancing immersion through cinematic storytelling and dramatic stakes. Featuring isometric-view hack-and-slash combat, Solo Leveling: Karma delivers thrilling, responsive gameplay characterized by heavy-hitting action, strategic "Blessing" upgrades that buff skill levels and stats, and growth-driven mechanics. Players can summon iconic Shadows like Iron and Igris and perform signature combo skills that echo the unique combat style of Solo Leveling. Solo Leveling: Karma aims to captivate both gamers and anime fans alike, offering easy accessibility with deeply differentiated gameplay within the roguelite genre.

