Brawl Stars Launches Brand-New Toy Story Crossover Event

Brawl Stars has a brand new crossover event available right now, as Toy Story has made its way into the game for a limited time

Mobile developer and publisher Supercell has launched a new crossover event, as Disney has allowed them to bring Toy Story to Brawl Stars for a limited time. The Pixar film series will take over the mobile game's theme park world, as you'll get to play as Buzz Lightyear while also unlocking new skins and game modes on top of the Pizza Planet Arcade setting. and more! We have more details for you below as the latest trailer showing it off as well.

Brawl Stars x Toy Story

Buzz Lightyear will be available to all players for a limited time, with the legendary Space Ranger becoming the first-ever playable character from outside of the Brawl Stars universe. Best of all, there's more than one way to brawl with Buzz, as three different battle modes – laser, wing and saber mode – pay homage to iconic Buzz Lightyear movie moments. In addition, selected members of the game's Brawler roster will get a Toy Story-inspired makeover. Colt, Bibi, and Jessie will be transformed with exclusive skins to resemble Woody (Woody Colt), Bo Peep (Bibi Bo Peep) and Jessie (Jessie Jessie), while players will be able to get their hands on a Buzz Lightyear skin for Surge after the takeover has ended.

And that's not all. Starting on January 2, Starr Park – Brawl Stars' theme park setting – will open its doors with a new pop-up, the Pizza Planet Arcade. Inspired by the venue from the movies, the Pizza Planet Arcade will challenge players to collect Pizza Slices, which can then be exchanged for Toy Story-themed cosmetics such as pins and icons, or to unlock a totally new Brawler. One of the ways to secure Pizza Slices is through three new temporary gameplay modes, which serve nostalgic Pizza Planet Arcade vibes and yet more novel and chaotic ways to brawl.

