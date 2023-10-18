Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: Riot Forge, Song Of Nunu: A League Of Legends Story

Song Of Nunu: A League Of Legends Story Get A Music Video

Riot Forge has released a new music video to help promote their upcoming release, Song Of Nunu: A League Of Legends Story.

Riot Forge has released a new video today for Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, as we get a little promotional music video for our entertainment. The video has been designed to provide a deeper look into Nunu and Willump's bond, as well as the landscape of the frozen wilds of the Freljord. You also get a first glimpse of Volibear, just to give you a sense of the danger ahead without completely giving it away. The song for the video is called "You and Me Makes Us," which is written and performed by singer/songwriter DEEGAN. Enjoy the video below as the game is still set to be released on November 1.

"The original song, titled "You and Me Makes Us," is written and performed by Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter DEEGAN, and is co-published by Riot Games Music and The Hit House Global Publishing BMI. In the beautifully animated music video, viewers get a deeper look into Nunu and Willump's unbreakable bond and the frozen wilds of the Freljord. The video also introduces Volibear for the first time. He will be featured in Song of Nunu alongside other renowned League champions. Developed by Tequila Works and published by Riot Forge, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story takes players on the ultimate road trip with best friends Nunu and Willump. Players will hike, climb, and sled their way across the Freljord, a frostbitten land full of harsh blizzards, ferocious wolves, and enchantment. Gamers must use their wits to progress through the frozen landscape and uncover what secrets lie hidden beneath the ice."

"We are beyond thrilled to have collaborated with DEEGAN on 'You And Me Makes Us,'" said Jonny Altepeter, Riot Games Music. "His artistry is truly captivating, and he has crafted a song that beautifully encapsulates the essence of Nunu and Willump's heartwarming friendship. We can't wait to see players' reactions to their tight-knit and vibrant relationship as they explore the Freljord together."

