Sonic Dream Team Has Added Its Second Content Update

SEGA has released the second content update for Sonic Dream Team this week, bringing with it an all-new zone and more to the title.

Soar to S-rank heights and earn competitive ranked badges in high-speed challenges.

New gameplay toys introduced, including ziplines and swings, to boost Sonic's dreamy adventures.

Unlock new achievements and collectible statues by mastering additional challenging stages.

SEGA released a new update for Sonic Dream Team this week, as the game receieves its second major content update since launch. Among the new additions will be a new zone for you to explore, as well as the addition of gameplay toys throughout the zones. You'll also see new achievements and satatues added to the mix, and competitive ranked badges. We have more details below as the update goes live at 3pm PT today.

Content Update 2

Journey into the new Sweet Dreams Zone!: Set after the main adventure, Sweet Dreams is a brand-new cozy environment, containing extra challenging stages created by the Dream Weaver, Ariem. Test your skills and secure the Dream Moons while grooving to new tunes along the way!

Set after the main adventure, Sweet Dreams is a brand-new cozy environment, containing extra challenging stages created by the Dream Weaver, Ariem. Test your skills and secure the Dream Moons while grooving to new tunes along the way!

Discover new gameplay toys including ziplines, swings, screw poles, and more! Spin, turn, and catapult your way through the new stages, mastering your flow and rhythm.

Discover new gameplay toys including ziplines, swings, screw poles, and more! Spin, turn, and catapult your way through the new stages, mastering your flow and rhythm. New achievements and statues: Complete the new stages and S-rank Zones to unlock new collectible statues!

Sonic Dream Team

Sonic the Hedgehog is back in Sonic Dream Team! A game packed with non-stop action and thrilling adventures! The world is in peril! The evil Dr. Eggman has discovered The Reverie, an ancient device with the power to make dreams come true. Play as Sonic and friends as they speed through Eggman's twisted dreamscapes to thwart the doctor's latest quest for world domination! Join Sonic and friends as they dive deep into a bizarre world of dreams! Unravel an original and captivating storyline while taking command of six dynamic, playable characters. With their unique abilities, dash, climb, and fly your way to victory against the infamous Eggman! Get ready to race through mind-bending dream worlds that include wall-running, gravity changes, and more! Your mission: fight to rescue your friends and battle Eggman for control of an ancient artifact that can make dreams come true. Complete missions, fight bosses, and find toys of your favorite Sonic characters to add to your ever-growing collection!

