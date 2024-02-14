Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: Sonic Dream Team

Sonic Dream Team Releases Its First Major Update

SEGA has given Sonic Dream Team its first major update, the first of three players can expect to receieve as they add more content.

SEGA has released a brand new update for Sonic Dream Team, as the game received the first of three major updates that will be added. Players will have a new set of challenges in Time Trails, as well as new Boss Missions to try and take on. What's more, they've added Speedruns to the mix that we're sure people will dive into and end up on a GDQ somewhere in the future. We have the full details for you here as the update is now live.

February 2024 Update

Time Trials: Time trials have arrived! Players can now set their best completion time for each Act and record results on the leaderboards for all to see.

Time trials have arrived! Players can now set their best completion time for each Act and record results on the leaderboards for all to see. New Boss Missions: Put those skills to the test as eight new boss missions are now available.

Put those skills to the test as eight new boss missions are now available. Boss Fight Overhaul: The notorious Dr. Crabulous, the Factory Foremen, and the Guardian Hunter have all been updated with a few new moves to keep players on their toes during battle.

The notorious Dr. Crabulous, the Factory Foremen, and the Guardian Hunter have all been updated with a few new moves to keep players on their toes during battle. Speedruns: Get practicing those speedruns! Ranks for each Act have now been added for those speedrun completionists.

Sonic Dream Team

