Sonic Origins Plus Released For PC & Consoles Today

SEGA brings back the retro fun of Sonic The Hedgehog with a modern twist, as Sonic Origins Plus is finally out today.

SEGA has finally launched Sonic Origins Plus this morning, bringing players all the excitement of the original titles with a twist of modern mechanics. Unlike some of the previous retro titles in the franchise, this one specifically takes the old-school games from the Genesis and SEGA CD, gives them a small facelift and a game break, as they tell an entirely new Sonic story with new twists and challenges. You can read more about it below as it's on all three major consoles as well as PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store

"Sonic Origins Plus adds a slew of exciting new content, including 12 Game Gear titles and, for the first time ever, Amy Rose as a playable character in Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Origins Plus also gives us more of everyone's favorite red echidna by adding the ability to play as Knuckles in Sonic CD with all new level paths designed for his unique abilities.

Classic Redefined: Explore four classic remastered Sonic titles – Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD in high-definition, with improved visual presentation, animations and enhancements for the current generation.

Classic and Anniversary Modes: Spin Dash your way through numerous zones in Classic mode with the game's original resolution and limited lives, or the new Anniversary Mode with unlimited lives in revamped widescreen HD.

New Unlockables: Complete missions and unlock Mirror Mode, new stages, challenges, behind-the-scenes content, a music player, animated shorts, special stages and more!

Collectable Premium Physical Edition: Collect a 20-page artbook of classic art and a reversible cover that pays homage to the classic 1990's era of Sonic.

Game Gear Titles: Play 12 classic Sonic Game Gear titles, including hits like Sonic Drift 2, Sonic Spinball, and Tails Adventure!

New Playable Characters: Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles or – for the first time ever – Amy Rose in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD!

All-in-One Bundle: Sonic Origins Plus includes the Classic Music Pack and Premium Fun Pack, which contain Extreme Missions, Mirror Mode, additional screen borders, new character animations in menus, added music from other Sonic titles, and more!

