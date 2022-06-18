Sonic Origins Reveals More Gameplay & Content On The Way

SEGA released new info this week for Sonic Origins as the team goes over the gameplay and more coming to the game in a new video. The video focuses on a lot of what you'll be able to experience in this cleaned-up collection of all the classic Sonic The Hedgehog games, as you get a glimpse of what you need to know in case you've never played them before. You also get to see all of the menus, modes, and fun options you'll be able to access as you run through everything in your path. We got the rundown of what you can do in the game below along with the video showing it all off at the bottom, as the game will drop on June 23rd on PC and all three major consoles.

Classic Mode: For a trip down memory lane, Classic Mode features the original game presentation in 4×3 with remastered visuals, finite lives and game overs. Classic Mode is available for all four titles and is unlocked from the start.

For a trip down memory lane, Classic Mode features the original game presentation in 4×3 with remastered visuals, finite lives and game overs. Classic Mode is available for all four titles and is unlocked from the start. Anniversary Mode: If you are looking for something new, Anniversary Mode features a full 16×9 screen display and an infinite number of lives to keep the fun going without any game overs. Anniversary Mode is available for all four titles and is unlocked from the start.

If you are looking for something new, Anniversary Mode features a full 16×9 screen display and an infinite number of lives to keep the fun going without any game overs. Anniversary Mode is available for all four titles and is unlocked from the start. Story Mode: Combines all four games into one adventure. Start with Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and end with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles.

Combines all four games into one adventure. Start with Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and end with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles. Animations / Cutscenes: Sonic Origins includes all-new animated opening and ending cutscenes for each game, connecting all of Sonic's classic adventures.

Sonic Origins includes all-new animated opening and ending cutscenes for each game, connecting all of Sonic's classic adventures. Boss Rush Mode: Battle Dr. Eggman, Metal Sonic and other challenging foes in Boss Rush Mode.

Battle Dr. Eggman, Metal Sonic and other challenging foes in Boss Rush Mode. Mission Mode: Take on various missions in all four games. The better you perform the higher your rank will be.

Take on various missions in all four games. The better you perform the higher your rank will be. Mirror Mode: Once unlocked, experience classic levels in a brand new way – backwards.

Once unlocked, experience classic levels in a brand new way – backwards. Coins: Enjoy new rewards by collecting coins in Anniversary Mode or completing missions in Mission Mode. If players fail a special stage in Anniversary Mode, coins can be used to retry the stage instantly. Coins can also be used to redeem content in the museum.

Enjoy new rewards by collecting coins in Anniversary Mode or completing missions in Mission Mode. If players fail a special stage in Anniversary Mode, coins can be used to retry the stage instantly. Coins can also be used to redeem content in the museum. Museum: Check out a ton of exciting music, concept art, videos and never-before-seen content found in the Premium Collection Vault.