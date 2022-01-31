Swords Of Legends Online Reveals Details To First Expansion

This morning, Gameforge unveiled new details to the first major expansion to Swords Of Legends Online, being called The Firestone Legacy. The first major change to the game with what is essentially the 2.0 Update is that the game will officially move to a free-to-play model. Now anyone who wishes to play can jump in totally free, as all in-game purchases will remain cosmetic, along with the Battle Passes. The team stressed that there will not be any pay-to-win elements added to the game, and that those who previously purchased the game are eligible to receive a variety of exclusive cosmetics. The update will also mark the game being launched in Russia and the 12 countries that make up the Commonwealth of Independent States, which is a major expansion throughout Asia. We have the remaining updates listed below along with a new teaser trailer, as it will go live sometime in late February 2022.

New Class – Fox Mage: Joining the game for the first time with update 2.0: The Firestone Legacy, the magical Fox Mage uses the powers of thorns and blossoms to deal damage to enemies and heal her allies. This class will be available only with the new "girl" body type.

Joining the game for the first time with update 2.0: The Firestone Legacy, the magical Fox Mage uses the powers of thorns and blossoms to deal damage to enemies and heal her allies. This class will be available only with the new "girl" body type. New Class – Warrior: These heavy-hitting champions of the battlefield thrive in various styles of combat. Condensed into two separate sub-classes—the male Crystal Warrior, and the girl Spirit Warrior—each possesses their own distinct masteries. Each warrior sub-class can provide players with unique new combat mechanics best suited for tanks and melee DPS.

These heavy-hitting champions of the battlefield thrive in various styles of combat. Condensed into two separate sub-classes—the male Crystal Warrior, and the girl Spirit Warrior—each possesses their own distinct masteries. Each warrior sub-class can provide players with unique new combat mechanics best suited for tanks and melee DPS. More Choices: New character slots will become available to players, allowing them the opportunity to check out each class in action!

New character slots will become available to players, allowing them the opportunity to check out each class in action! Increased Level Cap: Mastery of the art of combat never stops, and the level cap will now exceed level 37. Players will now start as Students from levels 1 through 36, becoming Sages at level 37, allowing them to continue to hone their skills and bring their abilities to new heights.

Mastery of the art of combat never stops, and the level cap will now exceed level 37. Players will now start as Students from levels 1 through 36, becoming Sages at level 37, allowing them to continue to hone their skills and bring their abilities to new heights. The Story Continues: Following Chapter 10, which recently launched with update 1.1: The Forbidden Court, update 2.0: The Firestone Legacy will introduce Chapters 11 and 12, advancing the storyline and unraveling more of the lore and wonder that players have immersed themselves in since launch.

Following Chapter 10, which recently launched with update 1.1: The Forbidden Court, update 2.0: The Firestone Legacy will introduce Chapters 11 and 12, advancing the storyline and unraveling more of the lore and wonder that players have immersed themselves in since launch. New Zones: The world of Shenzhou continues to grow with the introduction of five new zones: Snowing Blossom Paradise (a new starting zone for the Fox Mage and Warriors), Changhe Mountain (a new location for the new classes to level up), Changfu Garden, Cloudscape beyond Langquan Bridge, and Blade Peak on Taihua Mountain.

The world of Shenzhou continues to grow with the introduction of five new zones: Snowing Blossom Paradise (a new starting zone for the Fox Mage and Warriors), Changhe Mountain (a new location for the new classes to level up), Changfu Garden, Cloudscape beyond Langquan Bridge, and Blade Peak on Taihua Mountain. PvE and PvP: A staggering five new 5–10 player dungeons are coming to Swords of Legends Online, alongside two new 10–20 player raids! As for PvP, a new 3v3 map will be added in the form of the Astral Ravine, as well as a new 10v10 map by the name of Go in the Snow.

A staggering five new 5–10 player dungeons are coming to Swords of Legends Online, alongside two new 10–20 player raids! As for PvP, a new 3v3 map will be added in the form of the Astral Ravine, as well as a new 10v10 map by the name of Go in the Snow. And More: New activities, including an action-packed flight race that will have players soaring among the clouds at break-neck speeds as they race to the top of the leaderboards! Additional balancing and bug fixes will be implemented, as well as a special Battle Pass stacked with elaborate cosmetic items.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Swords of Legends Online: The Firestone Legacy – Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/Ka0p4ic4ZAg)