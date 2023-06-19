Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Nexon, Warhaven

Warhaven Joins Steam Next Fest With Free Demo

Nexon pulled a last minute surprise addition to Steam Next Fest, as players can check out a free demo of Warhaven right now.

Nexon has announced today that they are coming in last minute with a free demo of Warhaven for Steam Next Fest, which is happening now. The team apparently decided to keep this one under wraps until the very moment the festival went live, but you can play an updated build of the game, completely free for the next week, as they show off a number of changes and improvements on the way to the game's release. We got the full dev notes below, along with a new trailer for the latest map.

"The Warhaven demo is available now and will remain accessible until June 26th through the official Steam game page. Visit the instructions page for more information on how to access the demo. To assist with training, a tutorial mode and practice battlefield have been added, allowing players to refine their abilities and tactics to turn the tides of war in their favor."

Updates & Bonuses

Score System Update: To make scoring more straightforward, Teams now focus on gaining points for their own team instead of reducing the opposing team's points.

New Map: Experience the intense skirmish mode on the new map "Sihan," and witness the renamed Dominion mode (formerly known as Onslaught mode).

Relics: Earn medals during matches by reaching specific battle points. These medals can be used to activate powerful Relics that can shift the balance of the battle.

In-game events: During Steam Next Fest, players can participate in four exciting events. Daily Login Event Login Time Event New Recruit Event World Pass Event



Soldiers

Blade: An exiled swordsman hellbent on revenge.

Spike: The proud sheriff of a nomad tribe who took part in the battlefield on behalf of her lover.

Warhammer: A former war prisoner who liberated his fellow inmates and now seeks a new meaning for his life in the battlefield

Guardian: Formerly a heretic, this mace-bearer guardian found his faith in the Immortal's battlefield

Smoke: A benevolent aristocrat, deceived into a life of war in hopes of attaining salvation for her lost daughter

Hush(NEW): An abandoned child of the desert, raised in the ways of the Whispering Stone, she seeks glory in the battlefield of the Immortals to restore her place in the order

Warhaven Immortals

Martyr: A humble farmer before her divine ascension, no oppressor shall escape her wrath

Raven: A magic-casting crow turned human, ascended as an Immortal to carve a way for other magic users.

Hoet: Once a distinguished minister, and the mastermind behind the Suhto inquisition, Hoet eventually ascended as an Immortal, and with the rest of the pantheon seeks to make the world anew.

Darkgale: A kindhearted god of primal fury and the only surviving member of the original Immortal pantheon.

