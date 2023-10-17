Posted in: Critical Role, Darrington Press, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Candela Obscura, TTRPG

Critical Role To Release Candela Obscura Core Rulebook

Critical Role has created a Core Rulebook for Candela Obscura, as they will release the TTRPG via Darrington Press next month.

Darrington Press, the publishing wing of Critical Role, has announced they will release the Candela Obscura Core Rulebook this November. This will be the official hardback version of the ruleset they have been using in the series, created by lead writers/designers Spenser Starke and Rowan Hall. It gives everything you need to learn the game, set up characters, and run adventures as a group. They'll be offering up two versions for players as there will be the Standard Edition you see below in brown, and then the green and gold colored Special Edition. We have more info on the book below, as it will be released on November 14.

"Within the secret society Candela Obscura, individuals of varied talents work as a team—known as a circle—to investigate strange occurrences and dangerous magick, fighting back against a mysterious source of corruption and bleed. The first game to use the Illuminated Worlds System designed by Stras Acimovic and Layla Adelman, the Candela Obscure Co re Rulebook includes everything you need to start a thrilling and terrifying game session, including rules, playable character options, sample campaigns, and expansive setting information both inside and beyond the city of Newfaire. Available to purchase at Darrington Press Guild Stores and Critical Role online shops starting November 14, both the standard ($39.99 USD) and limited edition ($59.99 USD, faux leather with an exclusive cover design, debossed and filled with metallic ink) books contain the following."

204 pages, with a satin ribbon to keep your place.

The core rules to play and create your Candela Obscura investigators and their circles.

Over 90 pages detailing the turn of the century-inspired setting of the Fairelands, and in detail, the city of Newfaire and the ancient ruins beneath known as Oldfaire.

Four full example assignments for gamemasters to dive in with their players.

Over 30 example assignments to explore far-flung corners of the Fairelands and the organizations and people operating within it.

An extensive guide to preparing for and gamemastering Candela Obscura.

Immersive, in-world ephemera and notes strewn throughout the chapters—illustrations, sketches, research notes, correspondences, advertisements, maps, and more to bring the Fairelands to life.

