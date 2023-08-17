Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: MGP Live, Sonic Symphony, soundtrec

Sonic Symphony World Tour Adds Several New Dates

SEGA has announced several new dates have been added to the Sonic Symphony World Tour, giving Sonic The Hedgehog fans more chances to see it.

SEGA, soundtrec, and MGP Live have announced several new dates have been added to the Sonic Symphony World Tour. Apparently, it became very clear to organizers that this was going to be a popular event, so the team put together several new dates for people to catch a show throughout North and South America. We got the full rundown of current dates for you to check out below, as tickets are available for most of the shows now.

Sonic Symphony is an immersive, in-person concert experience celebrating over three decades of timeless music from SEGA's iconic Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. From classic 8-bit and 16-bit tunes to rock and EDM songs, fans can enjoy the magic that began with the unforgettable Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony concert and watch iconic Sonic moments come to life on the big screen. Pieces will be played live by a symphony orchestra and rock band, featuring brand-new musical arrangements, including a special arrangement done by Tee Lopes, the composer of Sonic Mania. Jun Senoue and Tomoya Ohtani, composers from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, will make guest appearances at the Los Angeles and London shows. In addition, Jun Senoue will also attend the show in São Paulo. Look forward to seeing them there!

Aug. 18, 2023: San Diego, Sonic Speed Café (First show begins at 11:30am)

Sept 16, 2023: London, Barbican Hall (3:30pm show SOLD OUT)

Sept 16, 2023: London, Barbican Hall (8:00pm show, SOLD OUT)

Sept 22, 2023: Paris, Le Grand Rex

Sept 30, 2023: Los Angeles, Dolby Theatre (3:30pm show)

Sept 30, 2023: Los Angeles, Dolby Theatre (8:00pm show, SOLD OUT)

Oct 14, 2023: São Paulo, Brasil Game Show

Oct 15, 2023: São Paulo, Brasil Game Show

Oct 21, 2023: Boston, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Oct 28, 2023: Chicago, Auditorium Theatre

Nov 17, 2023: Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Dec 15, 2023: San Antonio, Majestic Theatre

Dec 29, 2023: Atlanta, Cobb Energy P.A.C.

Jan 05, 2024: Seattle, Paramount Theatre

Jan 06, 2024: San Francisco, Davies Symphony Hall

Jan 20, 2024: Washington DC, Warner Theater

Jan 27, 2024: Kansas City, Kansas City Music Hall

Feb 11, 2024: Tokyo, LINE CUBE SHIBUYA

Feb 17, 2024: Toronto, Meridian Hall

Mar 24, 2024: Montreal, Wilfrid-Pelletier Theater

Mar 29, 2024: Portland, Schnitzer Auditorium

Apr 6th, 2024: Milwaukee, Bradley Symphony Center

Apr 7th, 2024: Milwaukee, Bradley Symphony Center

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!