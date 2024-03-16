Posted in: Angry Birds, Games, Mobile Games, Rovio, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: sonic

Sonic The Hedgehog & Angry Birds Team Up For New Crossover Event

Several new events have been added to muiltiple Sonic The Hedgehog and Angry Birds titles, in an epic crossover lasting the next few days.

Article Summary SEGA and Rovio launch a Sonic & Angry Birds crossover event until March 21.

New playable characters Red and Chuck speed into Sonic Forces and Sonic Dash.

Angry Birds 2 features special Sonic-themed hats in a "You’re Too Slow" event.

Angry Birds Dream Blast and Friends introduce exclusive Sonic-themed levels.

SEGA and Rovio have come together for a new major crossover, as Sonic The Hedgehog and Angry Birds announced a new collaboration. Both franchises have revealed several events across multiple titles that will take place until March 21, giving you a chance to experience each of them in a new way and pick up some exclusive freebies in them as well. We have more info about all of the events below.

Sonic Forces

Team up with Sonic and Red to stop Dr. Eggman! Collect gold rings and power-ups to add points to your team's score and beat Dr. Eggman to win amazing prizes. Collect character cards to unlock Red or Chuck as playable characters by racing against the new challenger Red, completing missions, and collecting free gifts.

Sonic Dash

Red and Chuck join Sonic Dash as playable characters. Collect legendary character cards to unlock them for free or purchase them in-store. Discover Angry Birds themed collectibles on the track to unlock exciting prizes.

Angry Birds 2

Join feathery forces with Sonic and friends in a limited-time hat extravaganza! Collect special Sonic-themed "Sonic Friends" hats for your Angry Birds, harness their power boost, and topple the piggie defenses. Explore a themed "You're Too Slow" adventure with exclusive levels accessible only to birds wearing the event's corresponding hats. Hats can be acquired from the in-game "Tower of Fortune," and an exclusive Sonic the Hedgehog spell awaits players.

Angry Birds Dream Blast

Join Sonic's Flash Race event in Angry Birds Dream Blast to dash through 10 saga levels in record time and set the leaderboard on fire! Dreamy rewards await the top contenders.

Angry Birds Friends

Embark on an epic adventure against the treacherous Pigs Army with Sonic and Angry Birds Friends. Crush the nasty pigs, liberate captured animals, and enjoy 30 new Sonic-themed levels with recognizable locales and characters.

