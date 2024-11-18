Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: golf, Topgolf

Sonic the Hedgehog Rolls Into Topgolf With New Game

SEGA and Topgolf have come together to provide a new Sonic the Hedgehog experience at all their U.S. and Glasgow locations

Article Summary Sonic the Hedgehog comes to Topgolf with an interactive game blending golf and virtual challenges.

Play as Sonic and friends in iconic zones using Topgolf's ball-tracing tech at U.S. and Glasgow venues.

Purchase Sonic-themed merchandise like hats and shirts at Topgolf locations in the U.S. and Glasgow.

Enjoy 30 minutes of free play with a walk-in reservation using a special code at Topgolf's website.

SEGA and Topgolf have come together for a special experience at the U.S. and Glasgow locations as Sonic The Hedgehog arrives in a new game. Players will have an interactive Sonic game tied into the physical golf challenges, where players of any skill level can hit golf balls and have them count toward character movement in the interactive title. We have more details below, and you should be able to play the new game at those locations now.

Sonic the Hedgehog x Topgolf

opgolf Sonic the Hedgehog, which will be exclusively available for play at Topgolf venues across the U.S. and Glasgow. Additional Toptracer-enabled franchise venues around the globe will debut localized versions of the game in Q1 2025. Developed by Topgolf in partnership with SEGA, the game is the first venture into the golf entertainment space for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Topgolf meets the fast-paced action of Sonic in the new in-venue game, as super fans of all skill levels go head-to-head in iconic virtual Sonic environments, Green Hill Zone and Sky Sanctuary, to hit springs, collect rings and destroy badniks. The experience utilizes Topgolf's proprietary Toptracer ball-tracing technology to blend the physical act of hitting a golf ball with digitally watching popular characters Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy track shots and collect rings as Players climb to the top of the leaderboard.

Players can power up their game with exclusive, limited-edition merchandise available for purchase at all U.S. and Glasgow Topgolf venues. Sonic the Hedgehog-themed hats, sweatshirts, and t-shirts – available in adult and youth sizes – feature Sonic himself holding Topgolf's newest club, The Sure Thing. Topgolf is leveling up the fun with an exclusive Player offer for Sonic fans everywhere! Collect 30 minutes of free play time with any walk-in reservation by using the redeemable code at www.topgolf.com/FREE. Restrictions and exclusions apply; please see here for more information.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!