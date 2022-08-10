Soul Hackers 2 Receives New Trailer & DLC Info

Atlus is preparing for the release of Soul Hackers 2 later this month, as they showed off a new trailer for the game and gave out DLC info. First off, the latest trailer shows off some of the missions you'll be taking on in the game, as well as many of the allies you'll have at your disposal to help you get through them in one piece. The team also revealed much of the DLC content you can look forward to, including adding harder difficulty levels, more demons, specialty items, and more. They also revealed pre-order information fo what you can expect from each edition and more. We have that info and both trailers released this week down below, as the game is set to be released on August 26th, 2022.

Soul Hackers 2 DLC Content Bonus Story Arc: The Lost Numbers – Grants access to a bonus story arc centered around a new Devil Summoner, Nana, and a new dungeon with a punishing boss.

Grants access to a bonus story arc centered around a new Devil Summoner, Nana, and a new dungeon with a punishing boss. Costume & BGM pack – Adds themed outfits for your entire party, battle BGM, and accessories from Persona 4, Persona 5, Shin Megami Tensei IV and more.

Adds themed outfits for your entire party, battle BGM, and accessories from Persona 4, Persona 5, Shin Megami Tensei IV and more. Bonus Demon Pack – Access 8 powerful demons including Tzitzimitl, Anahita, Armaiti, Zaou-Gongen, Nemissa, Mara, Masakado and Satan.

Access 8 powerful demons including Tzitzimitl, Anahita, Armaiti, Zaou-Gongen, Nemissa, Mara, Masakado and Satan. Booster Item Pack – Increases frequency of dropped items from battles to earn in-game currency, boost stats and grant EXP.

Increases frequency of dropped items from battles to earn in-game currency, boost stats and grant EXP. Useful Item Set + Extra Difficulty – Adds essential items for your journey and a VERY HARD game mode for ambitious players seeking a thrilling challenge. Pre-Order Information Digital Pre-orders – Standard Edition $59.99, Digital Deluxe $69.99 & Premium Edition $89.99. Digital pre-orders are available now for Soul Hackers 2. Receive a pre-order exclusive Persona 5 Phantom Thieves Outfit pack at launch when you place your digital pre-order now for any digital edition. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the Full Game, Booster Item Pack and Bonus Story Arc: The Lost Numbers.

The Premium Edition includes the Full Game, Booster Item Pack, Bonus Story Arc: The Lost Numbers, Costume & BGM pack, Bonus Demon Pack, and two digital premium exclusives: Ai-ho Demon and Mary's Maid Frock Outfit.

digital premium exclusives: Ai-ho Demon and Mary's Maid Frock Outfit. Booster Item Pack, Bonus Story Arc: The Lost Numbers, Costume & BGM Pack and Bonus Demon Pack will be available for purchase separately.