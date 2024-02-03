Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Soul Strike

Soul Strike Receives Its First Major Update On Mobile

Com2uS has released a brand new update for their hack-n-slash RPG Soul Strike, giving players a new boss, a login bonus, and more.

Article Summary Com2uS releases first major update for Soul Strike on iOS and Android.

New boss Void Invader Krux challenges players in the Conqueror Field.

Introducing Mythical Tier Skills, Allies, and Relics for enhanced combat.

Tower of Trials expanded to 200 floors with a Lunar New Year login event.

Com2uS has released a brand new update for their mobile game Soul Strike, the first major update for the game for both iOS and Android. The game has been active for a short time now as players can experience this unique mobile hack-and-slash RPG which offers players AFK rapid advancement. The latest update will give players a new login bonus for those who visit the game on a regular basis, as well as a brand new boss for you to encounter and try to take down. You'll also see a number of new additions in the form of new allies, new tier skills, new items and relics, and more. W have the details for the update below as it is now live.

Soul Strike – February Update

With this major update, players will encounter a powerful field boss, new skills, relics, and more. Details can be found here:

Void Invader Krux – This terrifying field boss emerges 6x a day in the Conqueror Field to wreak havoc, and only by traveling through dimensional rifts with Void Keys can players hope to defeat him. Advanced players are ranked based on their cumulative scores to earn rare rewards such as High-Grade Equipment Synthesis Materials and Soul Parts. Also, check out Wandering Merchant "Charles," who offers rare items like Level 100 Soul Parts.

Mythical Tier Skills, Allies, Relics – Players will be able to deliver powerful area attacks (with additional damage on bleeding enemies) by using new skills like Radiant Judgement. Mythical tier ally 'Scarlet' even offers attacks with a war hammer, while the Mythical tier relic Dark Catalyst will inflict significant physical damage.

Tower of Trials and Login Bonus – This update expands the Tower of Trials to 200 floors. Plus, starting on February 7, the 'Lunar New Year Feast' event will reward players who log in for seven days with 'New Year' foods that provide various buff effects.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!