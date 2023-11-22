Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: south park, South Park Digital Studios, South Park: Snow Day

South Park: Snow Day Receives New Gameplay Trailer

THQ Nordic has dropped a new trailer for South Park: Snow Day, revealing more of the gameplay int he latest 3D incarnation of the show.

Article Summary THQ Nordic releases new trailer for South Park: Snow Day game, highlighting gameplay.

Game features cooperative play in 3D South Park world, with release set for 2024.

Playable characters include Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, with customizable New Kid.

Features updated combat, special abilities, weapons, and iconic South Park cosmetics.

South Park Digital Studios and THQ Nordic have released a new trailer for South Park: Snow Day as we get a better look at the gameplay. This is the first really good look we've got at the game as we get to see how the fights will work, as well as what the characters and town will look like, along with a couple of snippets of info about the kind of story we're getting. It's a relief to see it look pretty awesome, even with the show's style of animation. Some of us still remember those old-school N64 and PS2 titles that looked absolutely horrendous. The game is currently up for pre-order for $30 in multiple shops on PC and console; however, the team still has yet to reveal the official release date beyond the fact we'll see it sometime in 2024. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait patiently to find out when it will be out.

South Park: Snow Day

From South Park Digital Studios, the studio that brought you South Park: The Stick of Truth, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and South Park: Phone Destroyer, comes the next chapter in the journey of the New Kid. Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny in three-dimensional glory to celebrate the most magical day in any young child's life – a snow day! A massive blizzard has thrown the town into chaos and, more importantly, canceled school. Play with up to three friends, use matchmaking, or solo the game with ally bots and battle through the snow-piled town of South Park. Engage in frenetic, action-packed combat against warring factions in an all-new story where you make the rules. Equip unique weapons and deploy devastating, upgradable special abilities on a new adventure to save the world and enjoy a day without school.

Battle your way through the snow-covered town of South Park in this all-new 3D co-op game.

A blizzard of epic proportions has blanketed the town of South Park, and it's up to Cartman, Stan, Kenny, Kyle, and you, as the New Kid, to save the town from an endless winter.

Experience cooperative gameplay for the first time ever in a South Park game with up to three friends or ally bots – unleashing powerful, coordinated attacks on your foes.

Equip and upgrade devastating melee and ranged weapons. Deploy special abilities and powers that will bring hordes of enemies and epic bosses to their knees.

Use a wide range of iconic cosmetics and customize your New Kid with endless possible combinations, from beanies to Cheesy Poof T-shirts to chin balls.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!