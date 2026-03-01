Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: MoonMonster Studios, Space Control

Space Control Reveals Plans For Q2 2026 Release

You can play a free demo of the new VR game Space Control right now as the game is being planned for a Q2 2026 release on Steam and Meta Quest

Article Summary Space Control announced for Q2 2026 release on SteamVR and Meta Quest, free demo available now.

Play as a kidnapped human working odd jobs for an alien megacorporation in quirky VR adventures.

Experience three unique episodes with physics-based puzzles, wild gadgets, and comedic sci-fi settings.

Team up with alien crewmates like Melody and Zorgle in a cartoony world inspired by Futurama and Rick & Morty.

Indie game developer and publisher MoonMonster Studios has revealed that its new VR title, Space Control, is coming sometime in Q2 2206. If you haven't checked out the game yet, you play as a human who has been kidnapped by an intergalactic megacorporation, forced to work off a debt you didn't know you accrued, taking on multiple tasks and eating space snacks while trying to figure a way out. The game has a free demo on Steam right now that you can check out, as we wait to see when it will be released for SteamVR and Meta Quest.

Space Control

Space Control spans three wildly varied episodes set in a cartoony world, where the player takes on different jobs aboard a corporate space station! Work off your debt (which isn't even yours, really) and try to survive with your alien crewmates, Melody, Widgett, and Zorgle! With your trusty AI companion, Sydra, on hand (or wrist), figure out your place on the corporate ladder in this quirky space adventure! ​ Pull, tug, bounce and throw around all kinds of aliens, gadgets, and thingamajigs! (almost) Everything is interactable! Abduct new recruits in the Abductorium, take care of alien babies at the Daycare and cook up some questionable space snacks at the GlorpoVision Music festival!

Have Fun With Physics: Pull, tug, bounce, and throw around all kinds of aliens, gadgets, and thingamajigs! (almost) Everything is interactable!

Pull, tug, bounce, and throw around all kinds of aliens, gadgets, and thingamajigs! (almost) Everything is interactable! Weird Jobs in a Unique Episodic Narrative: Abduct new recruits in the Abductorium, take care of alien babies at the Daycare and cook up some questionable space snacks at the GlorpoVision Music festival!

Abduct new recruits in the Abductorium, take care of alien babies at the Daycare and cook up some questionable space snacks at the GlorpoVision Music festival! Meet Your Alien Crew: Go on wild adventures with Melody, Widgett, and Zorgle – Your friendly space companions on this corporate adventure!

Go on wild adventures with Melody, Widgett, and Zorgle – Your friendly space companions on this corporate adventure! A comedic Dystopian World: Enjoy cartoony environments inspired by the absurdity of beloved shows like Futurama and Rick&Morty!

