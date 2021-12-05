Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator Launches On December 7th

Indie developer and publisher Strange Scaffold are set to release Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator on PC and Xbox this Tuesday. In what is probably one of the strangest games you'll see these days, those of you who have ever wondered what it would be like to trade space organs on the space black market to other space species will now have your chance to do so. This sci-fi body-horror market tycoon game will be coming to PC via Steam as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass where you can corner the market in random innards you didn't know had value (let alone existed). It's a bit morbid, even with it being totally fake and unrealistic, but that's probably the reason we enjoy it so much. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below as you can see the simulator in action before it goes live on December 7th.

ORGANS. Everyone has them, and everyone wants them. You are an Organ Trader, the funnel for fleshy meat parts into a strange, evolving, and desperate universe full of clients. Buy, sell, and trade organs. Contend with the cutthroat organ market. Trade viscera with dubious figures. Keep vampire-leech organs from devouring the rest of the goods inside your cargo hold. Flood galaxies with meat. Make a profit. This is Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator: the sci-fi body horror market tycoon you didn't know you needed. It's a game that takes an alien economy based entirely around the harvest and sale of bodily organs and somehow manages to transform that reprehensible idea into something that isn't completely heinous. With that said: every day we work on this game is an existential nightmare. We have learned more about the human body than we wanted, needed, or intended. Please buy it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator – RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCE (https://youtu.be/T6CPMJfng_o)