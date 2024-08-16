Posted in: Games, Resolution Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Spatial Ops

Spatial Ops Put Up For Pre Order Without Release Date

Spatial Ops is officially up for pre-order on VR platforms, but the game has yet to reveal an official release date for any of them

Article Summary Spatial Ops, a new VR FPS game by Resolution Games, now available for pre-order with no release date announced.

Venture as elite agents into mixed reality missions, defending Earth from mysterious threats invading through portals.

Experience intense multiplayer battles with various modes: Free for All, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, and Domination.

Engage in a 2-hour single-player campaign with an 80s action/sci-fi vibe, featuring seven levels and weapon upgrades.

Resolution Games has officially put their latest VR game, Spatial Ops, up for pre-order, but they have yet to give the game an official release date. The mixed reality first-person shooter has been teased for a few months now, with the promise of seeing it before the end of 2024. While the game has been put up for pre-order today with a new trailer (seen above), it is a little weird they didn't stamp a date on this one ahead of Gamescom or PAX West.

Spatial Ops

In this pulse-pounding, mixed reality FPS adventure, players take on the role of elite agents tasked with defending Earth from mysterious and dangerous threats. It's clear that other dimensions exist, as some years ago portals started to open in areas across Earth, and strange entities came through – sometimes encountering humans. Agents will embark on perilous missions, venturing into uncharted realms to confront and defeat sinister factions endangering our world. Outside the single-player adventures, you can play the most advanced in-person PvP experience ever made and turn any real-world space into an urban battlefield. Go solo against bots, 1v1, or form teams and compete for glory in Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, Free-for-All, and Domination modes. Get ready to escape into a new world and complete quests to defeat the evil factions in an adrenaline rush like you've never experienced before.

Arena – Compete with and against friends or bots in the multiplayer battle mode where no one is safe! Map out an entire floor plan for laser-tag-like play to play co-located 1v1 up to 4v4 in different game modes like Free for All, Team Deathmatch, Capture the flag and Domination.

Compete with and against friends or bots in the multiplayer battle mode where no one is safe! Map out an entire floor plan for laser-tag-like play to play co-located 1v1 up to 4v4 in different game modes like Free for All, Team Deathmatch, Capture the flag and Domination. Campaign – Discover the full story behind the warfare in a 2-hour single-player experience! Set in an 80s action/sci-fi movie-inspired setting, take on the role of agent throughout seven handcrafted levels with a fully narrated story as portals spawn around you from every angle. Develop as a character by unlocking and upgrading your weapons as you set out to save the world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!