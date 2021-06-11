Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition Is Getting Four New Items In 2021

Renegade Game Studios revealed today that Vampire: The Masquerade Fifth Edition will be getting four new additions this year. The four items, which are currently available for pre-order but don't have a release date yet, include The Book of Nod, a Deluxe Artifact Edition for it, a sourcebook called The 2nd Inquisition, and a new set of dice. You can read about all four of them below as we wait to hear about a release date for all of these items. We're guessing most of them will be out in the Fall.

The Book of Nod is a collection of mythic texts for use in the Vampire: The Masquerade Roleplaying Game. Presented as an epic poem, the Book of Nod is an in-game resource, viewed as sacred by Noddist scholars and most vampire elders, especially of the Sabbat. Rather than a book of game mechanics, this book can be used as a prop and for lore, as it outlines the genesis of vampires with the mythology of Caine.

Faux-leatherbound book with silver foil, gilded pages, and a blood-red ribbon.

Rich mythology of the creation of vampires, usable as an in-game prop, clues, and Story motivation for players, or as Storyteller inspiration.

A perfect companion to Sabbat: The Black Hand for your 5th Edition Vampire: The Masquerade game.

Loaded with legacy art from the original printing.

The Book of Nod Deluxe Artifact Edition will arrive in a wooden crate, which will contain artifacts including:

14 "parchment" scrolls.

Aristotle de Laurent's hand-written journal.

A "stone" tablet.

Various notes, letters, and fliers, old photographs, and more!

The secret Church and the hidden State, hunting the hunters in cities and across continents. An antagonists' guide to the rising Second Inquisition, this book contains:

Opponents of your Kindred, and their special forces and equipment.

Information on the fires rising against the world's vampires, stoked by the Society of St. Leopold and the American FIRSTLIGHT black program.

New tools to expand your chronicles, including eldritch Artifacts, dozens of dangerous antagonists, and the tactics your coterie can use to fight back.

Enhance your game of Vampire: The Masquerade, the roleplaying game of personal and political horror, with these custom dice designed for clarity and style. Includes 13 Custom Black D10, and 5x Red Hunger D10.