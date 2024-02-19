Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: palkia, pokemon, Pokémon GO Tour Sinnoh

Origin Forme Palkia Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Global

Our Origin Forme Palkia Raid Guide will prepare you to battle this new version of the Legendary Dragon at Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global.

Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga debuted this past weekend at Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles for in-person players and those lucky enough to get a Remote Raid invite from them. However, these Pokémon weren't able to be Shiny at the event. Their Shiny forms will debut as they arrive for all players during Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Global. The event will happen on February 24th and February 25th as the climax of the current Season of Timeless Travels. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Origin Forme Palkia in Tier Five Raids during the event.

Top Origin Forme Palkia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Origin Forme Palkia counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Origin Forme Palkia with efficiency.

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Enamorous: Fairy Wind, Dazzling Gleam

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Xerneas: Geomancy, Moonblast

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Origin Forme Palkia can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

