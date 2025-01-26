Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ALGS, Apex Legends Global Series, ESL FACEIT Group

Apex Legends Global Series Reveals Sapporo Championship Details

New details have emerged about the Apex Legends Global Series' latest event, as the Sapporo Championship takes place this week

Article Summary Apex Legends Global Series announces Sapporo Championship in Japan from Jan 29-Feb 2 with a $2M prize pool.

Attendees enjoy fan events, exclusive merch, ice sculptures, and more thrilling surprises in Sapporo.

Watch live with top casters on YouTube, Twitch, and FACEIT, featuring Twitch drops and in-game rewards.

Tournament runs five days with Group Stage, Bracket Stage, and thrilling Match Point Finals.

Organizers for the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) have revealed new details of what to expect from the Sapporo Championship, which is set to take place later this week. The event is set to take place in Japan from January 29-February 2, bringing in some of the top 40 teams of the esport to battle it out in the Daiwa House Premist Dome, vying for a slice of that $2m prize pool. We have the latest info about the event below ahead of its broadcast on YouTube, Twitch, and FACEIT Watch.

Apex Legends Global Series – Sapporo Championship

Elevated Fan Experience

Attendees will have an opportunity to engage in a number of activities throughout the arena. On Friday, fan-favorite creators from around the world will take the stage for an epic show. Fans can sign up in the free play area for a chance to participate in the action. Ahead of Sunday's Match Point Finals, the ALGS will host its first official opening ceremony to celebrate the circuit's inaugural competition in Japan. Plus, there will be more surprises throughout the weekend, including three ice sculptures carved live right in front of the venue to commemorate the Snow Festival, a real-life Mirage Voyage offering stunning views of the Sapporo Dome and skyline, and more. As always, attendees will have a chance to purchase limited-edition merchandise, visit team booths, and more. With nonstop action every day, the Championship promises to be a memorable experience for Apex Legends fans worldwide.

Talent Lineup & Twitch Drops

From the debut of E-District to the crowning of this year's champion, the ALGS Year 4 Championship will deliver hours of content to fans in the arena or at home. Viewers can tune in on YouTube, Twitch, and FACEIT Watch to watch alongside an all-star lineup of talent. The ALGS Year 4 Championship will welcome Raynday, Glitterxplosion, Lace, Ryan Hart, Onset, Gaskin, VikkiKitty, Genome, DiA, Graceful, Jamerson, JHawk, Snip3down, and Zephyr. They will be joined by Japanese and Chinese casters on the desk. In addition to in-arena casting in Japanese for the first time, the entire broadcast will be reimagined to capture the essence of Sapporo's snowy atmosphere.

There will also be ALGS Official Watch Parties across eight languages, including a Japanese stream hosted by popular RIDDLE player Yukiofps and his coach Assiikun. Viewers who tune in will have an opportunity to redeem Twitch drops, unlocking in-game rewards. For a chance at winning free Apex Coins, fans will need to type "Hot Drops" into the main broadcast chat during each match series to be entered, making the experience an all-around rewarding one. More details and official rules are coming soon.

Participating Teams, Format, & Schedule

Fans can expect a familiar format for the Year 4 Championship with an expanded five-day schedule featuring Group Stage play, a two-day double-elimination bracket, and Match Point Finals. The tournament schedule is as follows:

Group Stage Day 1 – January 29 at 9 a.m. local time

Group Stage Day 2 – January 30 at 9 a.m. local time

Bracket Stage Day 1 – January 31 at 12 p.m. local time

Bracket Stage Day 2 – February 1 at 11 a.m. local time

Match Point Finals – February 2 at 11:30 a.m. local time

