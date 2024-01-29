Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: SpellForce: Conquest Of Eo

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo – Demon Scourge Is Coming This February

THQ Nordic announced this week that SpellForce: Conquest of Eo - Demon Scourge will be released for the game this February.

THQ Nordic and developer Owned By Gravity revealed the latest expansion coming to Spellforce: Conquest Of Eo, as Demon Scourge is coming to the game. This new expansion will introduce a new mage class for you to play as called the Demonologist, which comes with a new way of playing the game, bolstered by its own unique set of spells. You'll also see a new faction being added to the game, as well as new Demon lords to fight and a few extra additions. We have more info about it below as the content will be released on February 13, 2024.

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo – Demon Scourge

A new threat rises in the lands of Eo. The upcoming expansion for the turn-based strategy game SpellForce: Conquest of Eo will introduce a new mage class, the Demonologist, with its very own way of playing the game and a unique set of spells. Trolls pour down the mountains, driven from their ancestral homes, and lay waste to cities and settlements in their way. This new faction will introduce new troops and allow you to try out new tactics on the battlefield. Also new are sinister Demon lords who boldly establish their domains in plain sight, extracting the very life force of the land for their malevolent objectives. Will these powerful invaders prove to be allies or adversaries in your quest?

With 25 new units, including a whole new faction of Trolls as well as a variety of powerful demons, our mage will have no shortage of new enemies and allies for your mage. Over 30 new promotions bring a massive amount of variety to your units, helping them to face the over 120 new adventures and missions this DLC contains. A new Troll hero, whose fate is intertwined with a powerful troll clan, as well as eight new locations await. Demon Lords have established themselves in the world, changing the very essence of the regions they control, and can be powerful allies or terrible enemies. Your game will never be the same again….

Two new enemy factions: Demons and Trolls

New Mage Type: Demonologist

New Spell School: Occultism

25 new units

New Boss enemies: Demon Lords

120+ new adventures with hours of new quests

30+ new unit promotions

Two New Win Conditions

25+ new tower rooms and expansions

