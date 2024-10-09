Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Spirit City: Lofi Sessions

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions Receives Halloween Update

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions dropped a brand new update this morning, adding some Halloween content to the productivity title

Article Summary Mooncube Games releases Spirit City: Lofi Sessions Halloween update for productivity boost.

Players enjoy 200+ Halloween-themed items and decorations for avatar and room customization.

New Halloween playlist features autumnal tracks by Odem Medo on Homework Radio.

Meet Hexwing, the new adorable bat Spirit companion for added festive focus.

Indie game developer and publisher Mooncube Games has released a new update for Spirit City: Lofi Sessions, as players have a new Halloween update to look forward to. In case you haven't seen this game before, it plays off of the popular YouTube livestreams you see of someone doing homework or studying to some comfy music, with this game running to help you with productivity. As you can see from the image below, they have added some new Halloween content to the game to give you cute but spooky vibes. We have more info below as the update is now live.

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions is the gamified focus tool that combines the soothing ambiance of lofi jams, proven productivity features that help users accomplish everyday tasks, and painterly customization mechanics allowing players to kick back, relax, and unwind in the virtual space of their dreams. The game has helped thousands of players become more focused, creative, and engaged both in and out of the game. The Spirit City: Lofi Sessions deep personalization, collectible Spirits, musical and ambient options, and task-management features each contribute to the title's delightful and rewarding gameplay that increases the quality-of-life for most players. The free Halloween content builds on these experiences by adding even more festive options for self-expression and focus, including:

200 Fall- and Halloween-Themed Items – Personalize your avatar and bedroom with a vast selection of new seasonal outfits, decorations, and accessories to celebrate the spooky season.

– Personalize your avatar and bedroom with a vast selection of new seasonal outfits, decorations, and accessories to celebrate the spooky season. Halloween Playlist from Homework Radio – Jam out to fresh tracks by Odem Medo, perfect for setting the autumnal mood.

– Jam out to fresh tracks by Odem Medo, perfect for setting the autumnal mood. New Spirit Companion – Meet Hexwing, the adorable bat Spirit that flutters alongside you as you complete your daytime (and nocturnal!) activities.

– Meet Hexwing, the adorable bat Spirit that flutters alongside you as you complete your daytime (and nocturnal!) activities. Seasonal Window Backgrounds – Add some autumn ambiance or spectral splendor with five new seasonal window backgrounds.

