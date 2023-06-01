Splatoon 3 Launches Sizzle Season With Tons Of New Content Nintendo dropped new details today about the latest season to hit Splatoon 3, as the Sizzle Season has officially kicked off.

Nintendo has revealed new details today about the next season to come to Splatoon 3, as they have officially started the Summer with the Sizzle Season. The game has added a few brand new stages to fight on, as well as new content that includes multiple new weapons and a new Challenge mode. As well as a fresh closet of gear and items to snag from shops and the seasonal catalog. The one catch is you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to access the majority of the seasonal content, so unless you have that, you're a bit out of luck. We got more details about the season from the devs below.

"The Challenge mode features limited-time events with special rules – or limitations! – to add some extra spice to Turf War and Anarchy Battles. Here you might see all kinds of chaos unfold, including stages covered in fog, jumping boosts for everyone or even multiple Trizookas for maximum absurdity! Your performance in Challenges won't affect your Rank Points in the standard Anarchy Battle mode either, so don't be afraid to paint it all on the line. Win five battles within a Challenge and you'll earn yourself an in-game Shell-Out Token as a little bonus, too. Celebrating the start of Sizzle Season 2023 is the New Season Challenge. There will be three play windows kicking things off, so splash around and show everyone what you're made of:"

June 2, 9-11 p.m. PT

June 3, 5-7 a.m. PT

June 3, 1-3 p.m. PT

"Sizzle Season 2023 also offers even more content to dive into, including the new battle stage Barnacle & Dime, the returning Splatoon 2 favorite Humpback Pump Track and the Jammin' Salmon Junction stage in Salmon Run. There's also the explosive S-BLAST '92 and the heavy-handed Painbrush (that's not a typo!) weapons to help you make a serious splash in matches. Plus, shops across Splatsville – and Inkopolis, in the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pack* – are stocking fresh fashion and items so you can avoid getting roasted by your peers!"

