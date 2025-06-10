Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Splatoon 3, Video Games | Tagged: Splatoon Raiders

Splatoon Is Getting a Spinoff Called Splatoon Raiders

Players take on the role of a mechanic alongside the Deep Cut trio in a 1-3 player experience.

Splatoon 3 Season 10 launches June 12, adding 30 new weapon kits, Urchin Underpass, and more.

New Series Weapon Power stat will enhance matchmaking, with improved visuals on Switch 2.

Nintendo revealed two new items revolving around Splatoon today, as Splatoon 3 has a new season coming, and the game will be getting a spinoff title. First up, the new game is called Splatoon Raiders, and while they didn't say much about it, it looks to be a one-to-three player game where you play as a mechanic exploring an island. Meanwhile, the current title is gearing up fopr Season 10, which is set to launch on June 12 with a bunch of new content across both Nintendo Switch 1 and 2. We have the finer details about that for you here.

Splatoon Raiders

In the role of a mechanic, players will go on an adventure in the mysterious Spirhalite Islands alongside the splat-tacular Deep Cut trio.

Splatoon 3 – Season 10

The update features the Splatlands collection, consisting of new weapons from the Barazushi and Emberz brands. Based on previous weapons, these new additions have fresh looks with different sub and special weapons. There are a total of 30 new weapon kits in this collection. A returning stage from the original Splatoon game on Wii U, called Urchin Underpass, will also be added to the stage rotation. Plus, all weapon Freshness caps will be raised and players can earn new in-game Badges.

A new stat will be added for Anarchy Battle (Series) called Series Weapon Power. It will track a player's effectiveness per weapon based on their win/loss ratio in battles – and will then match them with players of a similar power. This makes it possible for players to try new weapons without being disadvantaged and push the limits their favorite weapons. Further, with this new update Splatoon 3 players on Nintendo Switch 2 can enjoy more detailed visuals and a smoother appearance in locations like Splatsville and the Grand Festival Grounds. Today's trailer also confirmed that Splatoon 3 players will be able to play together across both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

