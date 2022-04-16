The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 41: Mimikyu CSRs

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll continue with the Character Super Rare section of the set's Trainer Gallery subset.

Now, Sylveon is my favorite Pokémon and it has two terrific Character Super Rares in this set… but these right here? These were my ultimate Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars chase cards. Both Mimikyu V and Mimikyu VMAX CSRs picture this fan-favorite Ghost-type with its trainer, Acerola. The first leans into the horror of Mimikyu in a striking and dynamic illustration by saino misaki that pictures Acerola walking in on her Pokémon watching TV as the glow of the screen casts a creepy shadow behind it. Then, the VMAX goes in an entirely different direction as artist Naoki Saito shows Acerola cuddling up to her Mimikyu that has puffed up in its Dynamax form. The latter is my chase card not only because of a beautiful illustration with vibrant and unique colors, but also due to the fact that it takes a tragic Pokémon like Mimikyu who wants so bad to be beloved like Pikachu is and gives it that love and acceptance from Acerola. Along with the Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art from Evolving Skies and the Shiny Mew Gold from Celebrations, I'd say this is my favorite card of the entire Sword & Shield era.

