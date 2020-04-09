SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off Surpasses 14M Pre-Registered Players

Some news from Nukebox Studios and Tilting Point as their upcoming mobile title SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off has set a new record for itself before launching. According to the team, the game has surpassed 14 million players who have pre-registered to play on Android through the Google Play store. An impressive feat for a game that hasn't been given a release date yet. Those who have done so have already earned a special gift bundle, including a unique player avatar, an exclusive Gary decorative item, and a special restaurant skin. Everything you need for a player's first restaurant near a pineapple under the sea. We have a couple of quotes from the announcement made this week for you here.

"To reach 14 million pre-registrations in such a short span of time is an incredible achievement made possible by our hard-working team at Nukebox Studios and SpongeBob's loyal fans," said Yang Wen, VP of Product at Tilting Point. "We look forward to continuing this momentum for SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off as we prepare for the game's launch this spring, and are excited for players to finally put their underwater culinary skills to the test."

"This milestone, and the support that fans have shown SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, continues to inspire us to create a memorable and addicting game that players will find themselves returning to over and over," said Amit Hardi, CEO at Nukebox Studios. "Working with Tilting Point and Nickelodeon has allowed us to fulfill our vision for a great SpongeBob experience, and it is wonderful to see so many players join us from day one."

If you're not familiar with the game, this is basically a food creation game set within the SpongeBob SquarePants universe, where you have to cook up recipes as the orders come in and do it all in a timely fashion. Players collect and customize their favorite characters from the show from various locations at Bikini Bottom with a narrative story narrative featuring SpongeBob, Mr. Krabs, Patrick Star, and more. Maybe now that the devs are boasting about the popularity of the game, we'll see it get released sometime in the near future.