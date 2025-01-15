Posted in: Dear Villagers, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Goat Gamez, Sports: Renovations

Sports: Renovations Confirms March Release Date

After months of being teased and a free demo to try out, Sports: Renovations now has a release date as its set for late March

Article Summary Sports: Renovations game set to release on March 27.

Clean up and renovate sports facilities as part of gameplay.

Upgrade tools and headquarters to save hometown court.

Creative design and assembly tasks for players to enjoy.

Indie game developer Goat Gamez and publisher Dear Villagers have confirmed the release date for Sports: Renovations on Steam. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a sim renovation title where you will clean up arenas gyms, pools, and more to give those looking to get involved with sports a place to practice and play. The game has a free demo out for you to try right now, but the main game has been pushed and delayed a bit until now, as we've learned it will be released on March 27. Enjoy the latest trailer as we wait two more months for its release.

Sports: Renovations

How do you save your beloved team's court from being torn down by a real estate developer? You do what you do best – renovate dilapidated sports facilities to collect the money you need to help out. Restore gyms, courts, pools, and pitches to their former glory, upgrade your tools, and expand your headquarters. Collect trophies and mementos during your renovation missions and display them proudly in a special room for everyone to see. Your hometown basketball court is in danger. The shining star of your youth where you watched fantastic matches played by your favorite team. It's a place where many young talents start their careers. It's a home of many fond memories, now covered in cobwebs and dust.

Collect trash, clean up the dirt from walls and floors, give the place a fresh coat of paint, fix broken fixtures, furnish, and decorate the place. Remember to take a photo before and after to prove how good a job you did! Use the money you earn to upgrade your equipment and expand your headquarters – each unlocked room comes with its own perks and advantages. Leave no corner undusted and no wall unpainted. Carefully design the area and arrange every room with its functionality in mind. You have all the time in the world, so use it to polish your skills and plan out the space – some designs are better than others, so be creative! Tinker with sports equipment and assemble the furniture to the best of your ability. And remember: just have fun and be proud of your achievements!

