Square Enix Collective Announces New Partnership With BBC Top Gear

Square Enix Collective and Original Fire Games have partnered with BBC Studios and Top Gear for the upcoming racing game Circuit Superstars. The collaboration will be kicking off with a special online version of the show's "Star in a Reasonably Fast Car" feature as participants such as IndyCar and former FORMULA 1 driver Romain Grosjean and FORMULA 1 star Lando Norris, will be taking part in the event. those in the event will race through the leader board to be crowned champion of the unnecessarily lengthy title "BBC Top Gear x Circuit Superstars Star in a Reasonably Fast Car Invitational 2021", which they're calling the "BBCTGxCSSIARFCI2021" for short. We have a couple of quotes about it below as the series will start on September 9th on YouTube.

"Top Gear is all about mates, motors and mucking about, all of which are captured and celebrated in Circuit Superstars making this a perfect partnership," said Jonathan Williams, Director of Commercial Brand Development at BBC Studios. "The love and detail that has gone into Circuit Superstars was clear to see the first time we picked up a controller and had a spin, now we can't wait for players to take on the Top Gear Test Track and set some fast times!"

"Like every racing fan, I have always wanted to drive the Top Gear test track, and Circuit Superstars is making that a reality. The competition will be tough, with top drivers from a variety of championships and with just one chance to set the perfect hot lap, it will be exciting to see who comes out on top," said Romain Grosjean.

"That combination of a love for driving, fun with friends and family, and searching for the perfect lap, fits perfectly with what we hope to bring to our players around the world. What better way to launch this collaboration than by handing the keys over to some of the best drivers in the world and letting them loose on track" said Head of Square Enix Collective, Phil Elliott.