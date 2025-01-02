Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Netflix, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, squid game, squid game 2

Squid Game 2 Arrives In Call Of Duty Titles This Week

Both Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are launching a new Squid Game crossover event this week promoting the Netflix series

Article Summary Squid Game 2 crossover hits Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone this week with exciting events.

Engage in deadly games with Squid Game LTMs and earn rewards across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Unlock free and premium rewards in the Squid Game Event Pass, featuring the new Operator skins and weapons.

Challenge yourself with unique modes, bundles, and earn the ultimate "Front Man" Operator in Call of Duty.

Activision and Netflix have partnered for a new crossover kicking off in the morning, as Squid Game 2 arrives in both Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Put on your cleanest pink jumpsuit and your favorite PlayStation controller symbol mask, and for the next few weeks, you'll see a new in-game event and multiple Limited Time Modes across Multiplayer, Zombies, and the battle royale title. Plus daily rewards, a new "Red Light, Green Light" mode, bundles (if you want to pay for extra stuff), and more. Below are a few snippets from their latest blog for you, as the games kick off tomorrow morning.

Call Of Duty x Squid Game 2

Try your luck in the deadly games with Squid Game-themed LTMs across all three modes going live alongside the in-game Event featuring rewards, like the new "Front Man" Operator and the new Cleaver Melee Weapon. Plus, get into the competitive spirit with three Squid Game-themed Bundles arriving throughout the Event. Enjoy a thrilling start to the New Year as the Squid Game Event goes live starting January 3 at 10AM PT through January 24 at 10AM PT. Earn XP, Get Rewards in the Squid Game Event

Zip up your green tracksuit and earn XP in Multiplayer, Zombies, or Call of Duty: Warzone to earn rewards in our new Squid Game Event Pass and prove your standing as a top contestant. The Squid Game Event Pass is free for all players, and the Premium Track will be available for 1100 COD Points. All players can earn Squid Game-themed rewards along the Free reward track of the Event Pass, including the instant reward "Player 006" Operator Skin, plus the "Player 115" Operator Skin and Loading Screen, Emblem, Sticker, Calling Card, the new Cleaver Melee Weapon, and more.

Free Track Mastery Reward: Cleaver Unlock the new Cleaver Melee Weapon to make short work of the competition. Chop and slice with a mix of attacks, including a devastating heavy attack. Get More with the Premium Reward Track

While every player can progress and unlock items along the Free reward track, a second Premium reward track in the Event Pass offers even more. Purchase the Premium track to access the ability to unlock additional themed rewards, including the instant reward "High Authority" XM4 Assault Rifle Blueprint plus Blueprints for the Knife, GS45 Pistol, and Saug SMG as well as a Concussion Grenade Equipment Skin, a Finishing Move, the "Throwdown" Emote, the "Who's Left" Talking Gun Screen, and more!

Ultimate Mastery Reward: "Front Man" Operator Become the leader of the Pink Guards with the "Front Man" Operator. Deploy as the ruthless administrator of the Squid Game and take your team to victory.

