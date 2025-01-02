Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Netflix, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, squid game, squid game 2
Squid Game 2 Arrives In Call Of Duty Titles This Week
Both Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are launching a new Squid Game crossover event this week promoting the Netflix series
- Squid Game 2 crossover hits Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone this week with exciting events.
- Engage in deadly games with Squid Game LTMs and earn rewards across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.
- Unlock free and premium rewards in the Squid Game Event Pass, featuring the new Operator skins and weapons.
- Challenge yourself with unique modes, bundles, and earn the ultimate "Front Man" Operator in Call of Duty.
Activision and Netflix have partnered for a new crossover kicking off in the morning, as Squid Game 2 arrives in both Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Put on your cleanest pink jumpsuit and your favorite PlayStation controller symbol mask, and for the next few weeks, you'll see a new in-game event and multiple Limited Time Modes across Multiplayer, Zombies, and the battle royale title. Plus daily rewards, a new "Red Light, Green Light" mode, bundles (if you want to pay for extra stuff), and more. Below are a few snippets from their latest blog for you, as the games kick off tomorrow morning.
Call Of Duty x Squid Game 2
Try your luck in the deadly games with Squid Game-themed LTMs across all three modes going live alongside the in-game Event featuring rewards, like the new "Front Man" Operator and the new Cleaver Melee Weapon. Plus, get into the competitive spirit with three Squid Game-themed Bundles arriving throughout the Event. Enjoy a thrilling start to the New Year as the Squid Game Event goes live starting January 3 at 10AM PT through January 24 at 10AM PT.
Earn XP, Get Rewards in the Squid Game Event
Free Track Mastery Reward: Cleaver
Unlock the new Cleaver Melee Weapon to make short work of the competition. Chop and slice with a mix of attacks, including a devastating heavy attack.
Get More with the Premium Reward Track
Ultimate Mastery Reward: "Front Man" Operator
Become the leader of the Pink Guards with the "Front Man" Operator. Deploy as the ruthless administrator of the Squid Game and take your team to victory.