Squid Game: Unleashed Drops Launch Trailer With Release

Check out the official launch trailer for Squid Game: Unleashed, as the mobile game based on the Netflix series is out today

Article Summary Squid Game: Unleashed is now available on iOS and Android, complementing season 2 of the hit Netflix series.

Engage in heart-pounding multiplayer battle royale with iconic deadly challenges from the Squid Game universe.

Customize characters, join friends, and compete in 32-player tournaments in a chilling game of survival.

Utilize weapons, power-ups, and strategy to outsmart opponents, but beware of betrayals in this brutal contest.

Netflix Games has released a brand-new launch trailer for Squid Game: Unleashed, as the game has officially come out on mobile devices. Serving as a promotional title for the second season of the popular Netflix show, this will give you a chance to play in the games with your own character against other players. All of you are attempting to survive and make it to the end. But what lengths will you go to in order to make that happen? Enjoy the latest trailer above as the game is out now on iOS and Android.

Squid Game: Unleashed

You win some, you die some. Use skill and killer instinct to survive twisted competitions in this multiplayer action game inspired by the hit series. Prepare for fast, heart-pounding action and brutal competition in this multiplayer battle royale game. Play with friends (or enemies) online and see if you have what it takes to outlast and defeat all the other contestants in each twisted tournament. With deadly challenges you'll recognize from "Squid Game," the series, and more new games inspired by classic childhood activities, each round is a dark trip down memory lane. Can you make it through playtime alive?

Find out how long you'd survive as a "Squid Game" contestant by playing Red Light, Green Light, or Glass Bridge, plus more iconic games from the series. One wrong move in the arena, and you'll die a death even more twisted than the show's most brutal on-screen moments. Choose the perfect character and express yourself in this online battle royale with a huge range of outfits, animations, and emojis. Play with your friends and team up against online opponents in each 32-player tournament — but always be prepared for betrayal. Pick up weapons and power-up boosts to gain a crucial competitive edge in this brutal battle royale. Die early, but want to see who survives? Spectator mode lets your ghostly presence stay and watch the chaos unfold.

