Hanako's Flower Shop Receives April Release Date

Can you run a flower shop and help out all of your customers? The new visual novel sim game Hanako's Flower Shop will be out this month

Article Summary Discover the emotional journey of running Hanako's Flower Shop, launching April 25, 2025.

Master the art of crafting bouquets using the symbolic meanings of flowers in this visual novel.

Shape your story with non-linear choices and meet a vibrant cast of unique characters.

Immerse in stunning anime-inspired visuals while exploring themes of growth and legacy.

Indie game developer and publisher FantaJI Games has confirmed the official release date for Hanako's Flower Shop. If you haven't seen this one, this is a visual novel tied to a sim game where you basically run a flower shop and help customers while learning more about them. Its akin to games like Coffee Talk, only more about being a young woman selling flowers to people. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will arrive on April 25, 2025.

Hanako's Flower Shop

Hanako, a young woman at a crossroads in her life, takes on the challenge of running her grandpa's beloved flower shop. Hanako's Flower Shop is a heartwarming coming-of-age visual novel with resource management elements, where every flower tells a story and every bouquet has the power to heal. Guided by her deep admiration for her grandpa, a renowned florist known for his unparalleled skill and compassion, Hanako is determined to uphold his legacy. But as she navigates the pressures of living up to her grandpa's reputation and the fear of falling short of his greatness, she begins to wonder: can she ever truly fill his shoes?

At the shop, Hanako meets a diverse cast of customers, each with unique stories, dreams, and their own personal struggles. Every encounter challenges Hanako to truly listen, empathize, and create bouquets that speak the unspoken. Every flower represents emotions and possibilities, and with every customer's situation, Hanako uses the language of flowers to connect with her customers and bring comfort to their lives. But Hanako's journey isn't just about flowers. It's about growth—hers and others'. Her story is shaped by the choices you make, the relationships you build, and the lessons you learn. Can Hanako find her own voice amid the overwhelming expectations? And will she discover that the beauty of a bouquet lies not in perfection but in the feelings it carries?

Master a unique bouquet-building mechanic that lets you craft arrangements based on the symbolic meanings of flowers. Every choice you make—whether it's a red rose for love, a white lily for modesty, or an amaryllis for regret—affects the story and your customers' lives. Non-Linear Narrative: Shape Hanako's journey through your decisions. Build relationships, uncover secrets, and decide how she grows into her role as both florist and individual.

Shape Hanako's journey through your decisions. Build relationships, uncover secrets, and decide how she grows into her role as both florist and individual. A Vibrant Cast of Characters: Meet a variety of townsfolk, each with their own quirks, challenges, and stories to share. From the eccentric artist to the shy teenager, every customer brings something new to the shop—and to Hanako's life.

Stunning Anime-Inspired Visuals: Immerse yourself in a world of lush, hand-drawn art and charming animations that bring Hanako's story and the beauty of flowers to life.

A Story About Growth: Experience a heartfelt tale of self-discovery as Hanako grapples with her fears, aspirations, and the weight of her grandpa's legacy.

