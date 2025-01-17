Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Final Fantasy, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Launches Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Collaboration

Apex Legends is celebrating the Lunar New Year with an all-new collaboration with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth as it arrives on PC

Article Summary Celebrate Lunar New Year in Apex Legends with a stunning Final Fantasy VII Rebirth crossover event.

Collect Materia and wield the Buster Sword R2R5, featuring unique attacks and Limit Breaks.

Access 36 exclusive FF7R-themed cosmetics and six Iconic Legend skins for direct purchase.

Earn rewards on the Lunar Rebirth Track and unlock "Voidsnake" Prestige Skin with three tiers.

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have teamed with Square Enix to bring Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to the world of Apex Legends. The latest collection event will celebrate the Lunar New Year with special FF7R content added to the mix. Which will include you collecting Material to use in a special Buster Sword. We have a few of the details below from their latest blog, as the event goes live from January 21-February 11.

Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a cosmic twist, as Materia from the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Event returns via Rift Relics. Wield the devastating Buster Sword R2R5 and equip Hop-Ups to summon a SOLDIER Nessie, boost your critical rate, and much more. Pull from the returning 36 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth-themed cosmetics with items you already own counting towards your Loot progress—with all six Iconic Legend skins also in the store for direct purchase. Earn rewards in the new Lunar Rebirth Reward Track, and collect from 24 event cosmetics as you work toward Alter's "Voidsnake" Prestige Skin complete with three tiers, a Skydive Trail, and a Finisher.

Wield the power of a Buster Sword R2R5 with light and heavy attacks, blocking to reduce damage taken and dash to close the gap, and the quintessential Limit Break. The more you deal, take, and block damage, the faster your Limit Break meter will fill. Rift Relics get the Rebirth treatment! Grab Materia Hop-Ups from Rift Relics during the event for increased effects and/or bonuses. Each has its own impact and will only attach to select weapons.

Blue Materia – HP Absorb: damage enemies to heal yourself

Green Materia – Lightning: reload an empty weapon to emit a shock nova, damaging and slowing nearby enemies

Purple Materia – Crit Rate Up: random criticals provide extra damage

Red Materia – Summon: summon a Nessie companion to attack your foes

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!